Tactical Reports Successful Initial Peak Project Metallurgical Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (“REEs”) that drive the critical technologies of the future, is pleased to announce key extraction results from initial metallurgical test work for its Peak Project.

Key Highlights:

Total Rare Earth Element (TREE) plus Yttrium (Y) preliminary extraction rates ranging from 88% to 96%.

Advancement of direct leach extraction processing potential.

Identification of a potential lithium by-product opportunity.



Tactical Resources CEO Ranjeet Sundher comments, “The results of these first tests are encouraging and provide a positive indication that we can extract the target minerals from the Peak Project. This gives us the green-light to take the next step in our process development journey, which will be to collect bulk samples from site for larger-scale testing to obtain a broader understanding of the metallurgical characteristics across the project. Additionally, the team is excited to be benchmarking Peak Project results relative to our peers, as well as further understanding the lithium opportunity potential”

Metallurgical Test Program Overview

The tests were conducted by Kemetco Research in Richmond, BC to assess direct leach amenability, and maximum extraction potential of REEs from samples taken from the Peak Project.

The initial focus areas were the fines stockpiles within Mining Lease M-114769. Tactical Resources collected 40 field samples from various locations across the property and provided these samples to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, NV, USA for preliminary assay work. The coarse crushed assay splits from AAL were shipped to Kemetco Research in June 2022 to conduct initial metallurgical testing to assess the extractability of REEs from select samples. The 40 field samples, all similar in composition, were combined based on spatial criteria to generate 6 composite samples identified as: Tails 1, Tails 2, Tails 3, Ballast, Old Tails, and Active Face. Tails 1, Tails 2, and Tails 3 were used for initial metallurgical testing, while Ballast, Old Tails, and Active Face were stored for potential future work.

Samples of Tails 1, Tails 2, and Tails 3 were submitted to Actlabs in Thunder Bay, ON, Canada for major elements and REEs determination by whole rock analysis by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish, and for fluoride by ion-selective electrode (ISE) methods. Lithium analysis was conducted by Kemetco Research by aqua-regia digestions followed by ICP-OES. Semi-quantitative x-ray diffraction (XRD) was conducted by the University of British Columbia (UBC), Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences in Vancouver, BC, Canada. A summary of the head assays of select elements and calculated total rare earth oxides (TREO), light rare earth elements (LREE) and heavy rare earth elements (HREE) are provided in Table 1. XRD results are summarized in Table 2.

Table 1 – Head Assay Results:

Tail 1 Tail 2 Tail 3 Si % 33.84 34.38 33.72 Al % 7.08 7.10 6.99 Fe % 0.78 0.78 1.08 Mn % 0.05 0.05 0.06 Mg % 0.14 0.11 0.16 Ca % 1.21 0.96 1.32 Na % 3.23 3.27 3.17 K % 3.32 3.35 3.28 Li mg/kg 189 188 193 F % 0.54 0.43 0.51 Dy mg/kg 14.8 14.90 15.10 Lu mg/kg 2.94 2.93 3.03 Hf mg/kg 10.2 10.1 10 Pr mg/kg 5.5 5.44 5.71 Nd mg/kg 21.1 20.8 21.9 Sm mg/kg 7.6 7.3 7.8 Tb mg/kg 1.9 1.9 2 Y mg/kg 158 152 149 U mg/kg 8.6 7.2 8.4 Gd mg/kg 7.5 7.7 7.8 Nb mg/kg 53 57 55 Cs mg/kg 15.6 15.6 16 La mg/kg 13.5 13.3 14.4 Ce mg/kg 38.9 38.8 41.3 Er mg/kg 12.4 12.5 12.6 Yb mg/kg 18.8 18.7 19.5 Rb mg/kg 955 968 984 TREO+Y 2 O 3 mg/kg 366.43 358.03 362.07 LREEs mg/kg 94.10 93.34 98.91 HREEs+Y mg/kg 196.44 190.43 188.63

Table 2 – XRD Results:

Sample ID (%) Tails 1 Tails 2 Tails 3 Calcite 1.7 1.4 2.2 Fluorite 1.2 0.9 1.1 Hematite 0.3 0.3 0.3 Illite/Muscovite 1.7 1.1 1.7 Kaolinite 0.3 0.5 0.6 K-feldspar 26.0 25.8 25.4 Lepidolite 0.6 1.0 0.6 Plagioclase 39.6 39.7 38.8 Quartz 28.4 29.3 29.2 Total (%) 100.0 100.0 100.0

TREO, TREE, LREE, and HREE are calculated as defined by USGS Professional Paper 1802-0 (Van Gosen, B.S., Verplanck, P.L., Seal, R.R., II, Long, K.R., and Gambogi, Joseph, 2017, Rare-earth-elements, Chap. 0 of Schulz, K.J., DeYoung, J.H., Jr., Seal, R.R., II, and Bradley, D.C., eds., Critical mineral resources of the United States—Economic and environmental geology and prospects for future supply: U.S. Geological Survey Professional Paper 1802, p. 01–031, https://doi.org/10.3133/pp1802O).

TREO is calculated as the sum of the following rare earth oxides: Dy 2 O 3 , Lu 2 O 3 , Pr 2 O 3 , Nd 2 O 3 , Sm 2 O 3 , Tb 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , La 2 O 3 , Ce 2 O 3 , Er 2 O 3 , Yb 2 O 3 , and Y 2 O 3 . TREE is calculated as the sum of the following rare earth elements: Dy, Lu, Pr, Nd, Sm, Tb, Gd, La, Ce, Er, Yb, and Y. LREE is the sum of the following rare earth elements: Pr, Nd, Sm, Gd, La, and Ce. HREE is the sum of the following rare earth elements: Dy, Lu, Tb, Yb and Y. Y has properties of a heavy rare-earth element and as such is often reported along with the HREE.

According to the analytical results summarized in Tables 1 and 2, all three samples (Tails 1, Tails 2, and Tails 3) were similar in grade and mineralogy. The TREO varied between 358 mg/kg and 366 mg/kg. Yttrium values in the head samples varied from 149 mg/kg to 158 mg/kg. Lithium content was similar in all three samples, averaging 190 mg/kg. The main gangue minerals were quartz, plagioclase, and potassium feldspar. The silicon content in the head samples ranged between 33.72 wt. % and 34.38 wt. %. Aluminum, potassium, and sodium were on average 7.06 wt. %, 3.3 wt. %, and 3.2 wt. % respectively.

Initial direct leach scoping tests consisted of 4 work packages – select key results are summarized below:

1) 48-hour bottle roll extractions with 200 g/L sulfuric acid, at ambient temperature, and at two target grind sizes (P 80 61 μm and P 80 32 μm). The results of the 61 μm grind samples yielded TREE+Y extractions ranging from 88% to 93%. Reducing the target particle size from 61 μm to 32 μm did not appear to improve the extractions of the metals of interest.

2) 48-hour bottle roll extractions with 200 g/L hydrochloric acid, at ambient temperature, and at two target grind sizes (P 80 61 μm and P 80 32 μm). The results of the 61 μm grind samples yielded TREE+Y extractions below 21.5%. The results of the 32 μm grind samples yielded TREE+Y extractions below 25.3%.

3) 48-hour agitated tank extractions with 50 g/L sulfuric acid, at 90o C, and at a single target grind size of P 80 32 μm. The results of the 32 μm grind samples yielded TREE+Y extractions ranging from 89% to 90%.

4) 48-hour agitated tank extractions with 50 g/L hydrochloric acid, at 90o C, and at a single target grind size of P 80 32 μm. The results of the 32 μm grind samples yielded TREE+Y extractions ranging from 95.6% to 96.1%.

Full details of the metallurgical program can be found in the Peak Project NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on Sedar (www.sedar.com)

Tactical Resources is also pleased to announce that it has extended its online marketing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Promethean Marketing, Inc. (the “Provider”) to provide corporate marketing and investor awareness services to Tactical Resources (the “Services”) including, but not limited to, content creation management, author sourcing, project management and digital media distribution. In consideration for the Services, the Company has agreed to pay the Provider a media distribution budget of US$200,000 for one month worth of services.

Tactical Resources is focused on becoming a premier North American developer of REE products to meet domestic supply chain needs. For more information, please visit the Tactical Resources website (https://tacticalresources.com/).

Notes

The Company’s disclosure of metallurgical information in this press release has been collated and reviewed by Norman Chow, P.Eng, of Kemetco. Mr, Chow is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and holds interests at the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, and the Peak Project in western Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Kemetco’s Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy, and its clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s plans to take bulk samples from the Peak Project for larger scale testing and the Services to be provided by the Provider.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.



Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s long form prospectus dated February 28, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

