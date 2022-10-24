PSB Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share Up 11% Over Prior Quarter; Nine-Month Earnings Reach $10.0 Million, or $2.27 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2022 of $0.80 per share on net income of $3.5 million, compared to earnings of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.2 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, and $0.82 per share on net income of $3.6 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. Prior year September 2021 quarterly net income reflected higher gains on sale of mortgage loans. Nine-month earnings increased to $2.27 per share for the period ended September 30, 2022 from $2.17 per share for the same nine-month period in 2021.



The Company’s third quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2022: (1) higher net interest income due to increased allocation to higher yielding loans and investments; (2) lower noninterest income primarily due to fewer gains on the sale of mortgage loans; and (3) lower salary and employee benefit expenses. Loans grew 1.2% during the quarter ending September 30, 2022, reflecting the addition of adjustable-rate mortgage loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

“We are pleased with the results for the third quarter. Net income increased despite continued declines in mortgage banking fee income while our net interest margin remained near the previous quarter. We undertook initiatives in the third quarter on deposit pricing that we believe will contribute to a stronger net interest margin in coming quarters. As we look forward to the fourth quarter and 2023, we anticipate loan growth will be challenging due to national economic policies, but we remain well prepared to continue to deliver strong returns to our shareholders,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

September 30, 2022 Highlights:

Net interest income increased to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The third quarter 2022 did not reflect material levels of PPP loan fee accretion when compared to prior quarters.





Noninterest income declined to $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $1.9 million the previous quarter. The decrease largely reflected a decline in the gain on sale of mortgage loans due to slower refinance origination activity in the rising interest rate environment.





Noninterest expense decreased $264,000 for the third quarter of 2022, to $7.2 million from $7.5 million the prior quarter. The decrease primarily related to lower salary and benefit costs.





Loans receivable increased $11 million, or 1.2%, to $937 million at September 30, 2022 from $925 million one quarter earlier.





Asset quality continued to remain high. At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets declined to 0.85% of total assets from 1.16% one year earlier. No loan loss provisions have yet been made during 2022 due to strong credit quality.





While September 2022 quarterly return on average equity reached 14.14%, tangible book value declined to $20.83 per share at September 30, 2022, due to recognition of additional unrealized losses on securities available for sale driven by actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase short-term interest rates and market expectations of future rate increases.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased to $1.32 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.31 billion at June 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $40.7 million from $39.4 million during the quarter while investment securities decreased $2.3 million, to $276.4 million at September 30, 2022, from $278.7 million one quarter earlier. The lower balance of investment securities reflects their fair value in today’s rising rate market and the use of available security liquidity to fund loan originations.

Total loans receivable increased to $936.7 million at September 30, 2022, from $925.3 million at June 30, 2022. Origination activity slowed relative to the second quarter but remained active with new owner-occupied commercial real estate and other non-real estate commercial loans portfolios expanding. In addition, the one-to-four family mortgage portfolio increased as consumers migrate to adjustable-rate products. Management expects loan originations to slow in coming quarters as a result of actions taken by the Federal Reserve to slow inflation.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to 1.30% of gross loans at September 30, 2022, from 1.32% the prior quarter and 1.35% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were minimal for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 at 0.01%. Non-performing assets declined to 0.85% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.88% at June 30, 2022, and 1.16% at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets consisted of $6.0 million in non-accrual loans, $70,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $4.9 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $160,000 in foreclosed assets.

Total deposits increased $35.4 million to $1.15 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022, led by growth in non-interest bearing demand, money market and jumbo brokered deposits. At September 30, 2022, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 32.9% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.0%, money market deposits at 19.9%, and retail and local time deposits at 13.4%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 7.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 5.8% at June 30, 2022. During the third quarter, brokered deposits increased to support loan growth and as an alternative to higher-costing external borrowings including Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

FHLB advances decreased to $40.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $67.0 million at June 30, 2022, while other borrowings increased to $10.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $4.6 million at June 30, 2022.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 6.98% at September 30, 2022 compared to 7.15% one quarter earlier. On a per share basis, tangible book value was $20.83 at September 30, 2022 compared to $21.10 per share one quarter earlier. Tangible stockholder equity has been negatively impacted by rising interest rates where the valuation of investment securities available for sale have reflected negative marks relative to market rates at the end of the quarter.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $10.1 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.7 million (on a net margin of 3.23%) for the second quarter of 2022, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.15%) for the third quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 24 basis points to 3.81% during the third quarter of 2022, from 3.57% during the second quarter of 2022, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 31 basis points to 0.77% compared to 0.46% during the second quarter of 2022. In anticipation of rising interest rates associated with the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy to fight inflation and the rising cost of wholesale funding alternatives, management raised deposit rates more aggressively than peers, including core depositors. In upcoming quarters, deposit rates for core deposit customers are expected to mirror rates offered by local competition. These more aggressive deposit rate increases limited margin expansion during the September 2022 quarter, but margin is expected to expand in coming quarters as deposit rates increases are more targeted.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on investment securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Taxable security yields increased to 1.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 1.68% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loan yields increased to 4.30% for the third quarter of 2022, from 4.07% for the second quarter of 2022 as loans repriced to higher indices, new loans were added to the portfolio and nearly all low yielding SBA PPP loans were repaid. Interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter from increases in core deposits along with greater use of brokered deposits at current market rates. Along with a further increase in asset yields, deposit costs are expected to increase during the Federal Reserve’s increasing interest rate posture as short-term market rates move higher.

Total noninterest income decreased for the third quarter of 2022, to $1.7 million from $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to a decrease from gains on sale of mortgage loans. While mortgage loan originations have been negatively influenced by the rise in interest rates with less mortgage refinancing activity, mortgage loan servicing income has increased over the past year due to reduced amortization charges appropriate for management’s expectation of an extended portfolio servicing life. At September 30, 2022, the bank was servicing $387.4 million in secondary market mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expense decreased to $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2022 included lower salaries and employee benefit expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2021 derived from audited financial statements Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,659 $ 19,149 $ 18,322 $ 16,896 $ 20,813 Interest-bearing deposits 3,267 3,545 5,158 6,579 1,044 Federal funds sold 20,751 16,689 14,356 30,068 43,637 Cash and cash equivalents 40,677 39,383 37,836 53,543 65,494 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 188,425 190,478 289,704 308,744 300,192 Securities held to maturity 87,993 88,216 - - - Equity securities 1,870 1,781 1,720 1,701 1,661 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) - 245 245 245 245 Loans held for sale - 270 - 3,061 214 Loans receivable, net 936,686 925,260 875,588 876,337 874,524 Accrued interest receivable 3,493 3,285 3,219 3,256 3,273 Foreclosed assets 160 160 1,103 1,103 2,398 Premises and equipment, net 13,129 12,981 12,906 12,695 12,725 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,651 1,711 1,770 1,714 1,702 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,516 2,646 2,646 2,646 2,646 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,765 24,608 24,455 24,305 24,154 Core deposit intangible 415 449 487 534 581 Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 Other assets 15,248 13,550 11,725 6,286 5,313 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,319,569 $ 1,307,564 $ 1,265,945 $ 1,298,711 $ 1,297,663 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 298,335 $ 283,592 $ 272,611 $ 284,477 $ 291,440 Interest-bearing deposits 850,483 829,867 816,794 820,763 791,601 Total deposits 1,148,818 1,113,459 1,089,405 1,105,240 1,083,041 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,000 67,000 47,000 47,000 62,000 Other borrowings 10,449 4,601 4,304 6,677 17,129 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 12,793 12,768 12,742 12,717 12,691 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,114 10,938 10,208 13,315 10,143 Total liabilities 1,224,674 1,211,266 1,166,159 1,187,449 1,187,504 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,414,651, 4,423,037, 4,434,840, 4,440,329 and 4,447,026 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,294 8,238 8,183 8,059 8,003 Retained earnings 123,559 120,043 117,957 114,627 112,502 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (24,200 ) (19,423 ) (14,097 ) 628 1,530 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,076,147, 1,067,761, 1,055,958, 1,050,469 and 1,043,772 shares, respectively (14,588 ) (14,390 ) (14,087 ) (13,882 ) (13,706 ) Total stockholders' equity 94,895 96,298 99,786 111,262 110,159 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,319,569 $ 1,307,564 $ 1,265,945 $ 1,298,711 $ 1,297,663







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, except per share data - unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 10,225 $ 9,295 $ 9,054 $ 8,918 $ 9,323 Securities: Taxable 978 859 762 631 581 Tax-exempt 540 537 533 505 500 Other interest and dividends 163 52 42 31 45 Total interest and dividend income 11,906 10,743 10,391 10,085 10,449 Interest expense: Deposits 1,341 595 443 476 404 FHLB advances 209 234 169 192 220 Other borrowings 14 4 2 4 9 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 28 29 28 Junior subordinated debentures 202 179 166 165 165 Total interest expense 1,794 1,040 808 866 826 Net interest income 10,112 9,703 9,583 9,219 9,623 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,112 9,703 9,583 9,219 9,623 Noninterest income: Service fees 409 392 388 382 379 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 98 182 277 451 494 Mortgage loan servicing, net 130 117 176 114 111 Investment and insurance sales commissions 357 404 456 500 426 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 157 152 150 151 153 Other noninterest income 558 686 531 646 563 Total noninterest income 1,709 1,933 1,978 2,244 2,126 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,302 4,548 4,390 4,669 4,099 Occupancy and facilities 687 629 665 596 614 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 4 - (6 ) (347 ) 28 Data processing and other office operations 906 912 861 855 828 Advertising and promotion 185 173 152 155 199 Core deposit intangible amortization 34 38 47 47 47 Other noninterest expenses 1,069 1,151 1,083 1,382 1,131 Total noninterest expense 7,187 7,451 7,192 7,357 6,946 Income before provision for income taxes 4,634 4,185 4,369 4,106 4,803 Provision for income taxes 1,119 993 1,039 960 1,165 Net income $ 3,515 $ 3,192 $ 3,330 $ 3,146 $ 3,638 Basic earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, September September except per share data - unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 10,225 $ 9,323 $ 28,574 $ 28,737 Securities: Taxable 978 581 2,599 1,641 Tax-exempt 540 500 1,610 1,507 Other interest and dividends 163 45 257 116 Total interest and dividend income 11,906 10,449 33,040 32,001 Interest expense: Deposits 1,341 404 2,379 1,436 FHLB advances 209 220 612 656 Other borrowings 14 9 20 24 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 84 84 Junior subordinated debentures 202 165 547 419 Total interest expense 1,794 826 3,642 2,619 Net interest income 10,112 9,623 29,398 29,382 Provision for loan losses - - - 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,112 9,623 29,398 28,382 Noninterest income: Service fees 409 379 1,189 1,058 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 98 494 557 2,309 Mortgage loan servicing, net 130 111 423 199 Investment and insurance sales commissions 357 426 1,217 1,486 Net gain on sale of securities - - - 134 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 157 153 459 409 Other noninterest income 558 563 1,775 1,579 Total noninterest income 1,709 2,126 5,620 7,174 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,302 4,099 13,240 11,474 Occupancy and facilities 687 614 1,981 1,830 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 4 28 (2 ) 181 Data processing and other office operations 906 828 2,679 3,021 Advertising and promotion 185 199 510 600 Core deposit intangible amortization 34 47 119 81 Other noninterest expenses 1,069 1,131 3,303 5,566 Total noninterest expense 7,187 6,946 21,830 22,753 Income before provision for income taxes 4,634 4,803 13,188 12,803 Provision for income taxes 1,119 1,165 3,151 3,132 Net income $ 3,515 $ 3,638 $ 10,037 $ 9,671 Basic earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 2.27 $ 2.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 2.27 $ 2.17







PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest income $ 11,906 $ 10,743 $ 10,391 $ 10,085 $ 10,449 Interest expense $ 1,794 $ 1,040 $ 808 $ 866 $ 826 Net interest income $ 10,112 $ 9,703 $ 9,583 $ 9,219 $ 9,623 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other noninterest income $ 1,709 $ 1,933 $ 1,978 $ 2,244 $ 2,126 Other noninterest expense $ 7,187 $ 7,451 $ 7,192 $ 7,357 $ 6,946 Net income $ 3,515 $ 3,192 $ 3,330 $ 3,146 $ 3,638 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 Dividends declared per share (3) $ - $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.23 $ - Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 20.83 $ 21.10 $ 21.82 $ 24.36 $ 24.07 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 16.96 % n/a 15.05 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,419,421 4,428,939 4,433,375 4,445,465 4,450,755 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 931,344 $ 904,710 $ 878,979 $ 870,151 $ 862,555 Assets $ 1,323,400 $ 1,290,906 $ 1,278,565 $ 1,295,780 $ 1,292,369 Deposits $ 1,141,784 $ 1,099,314 $ 1,084,814 $ 1,092,872 $ 1,064,553 Stockholders' equity $ 98,630 $ 98,261 $ 108,803 $ 112,089 $ 110,388 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.05 % 0.99 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.12 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 14.14 % 13.03 % 12.41 % 11.14 % 13.08 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.95 % 8.80 % 8.99 % 8.57 % 8.39 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.01 % -0.02 % -0.05 % -0.10 % -0.08 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.43 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.85 % 0.88 % 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.16 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.35 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 10.89 % 11.04 % 12.10 % 11.58 % 12.87 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.24 % 3.23 % 3.24 % 3.01 % 3.15 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.04 % 3.11 % 3.14 % 2.89 % 3.04 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.53 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 12.55 % 15.25 % 15.99 % 18.20 % 16.91 % Efficiency ratio (2) 60.02 % 63.20 % 61.40 % 63.37 % 58.40 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.15 % 2.32 % 2.28 % 2.25 % 2.13 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 6.98 % 7.15 % 7.66 % 8.35 % 8.27 % Stock price information: High $ 23.94 $ 26.35 $ 26.45 $ 27.00 $ 26.50 Low $ 22.50 $ 22.82 $ 25.80 $ 24.60 $ 24.52 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 22.50 $ 23.50 $ 26.00 $ 26.05 $ 24.95 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Net income $ 3,515 $ 3,192 $ 3,330 $ 3,146 $ 3,638 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale (4,915 ) (5,485 ) (14,847 ) (973 ) (1,374 ) Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 92 88 - - - Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 32 43 85 31 (5 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 13 28 37 40 40 Other comprehensive income (loss) (4,778 ) (5,326 ) (14,725 ) (902 ) (1,339 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,263 ) $ (2,134 ) $ (11,395 ) $ 2,244 $ 2,299







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 6,048 $ 6,036 $ 6,537 $ 6,425 $ 6,018 Nonaccrual restructured loans 70 146 170 1,000 1,526 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 4,904 5,137 5,172 5,213 5,159 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 11,022 11,319 11,879 12,638 12,703 Other real estate owned 160 160 1,103 1,103 2,398 Total nonperforming assets $ 11,182 $ 11,479 $ 12,982 $ 13,741 $ 15,101 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.43 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.85 % 0.88 % 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.16 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 112.28 % 109.48 % 103.89 % 96.71 % 94.51 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Hotel Restructured $ 4,630 $ - Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual 3,003 1,262 Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 834 104 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 8,467 $ 1,366 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 11,182 $ 1,620 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 76 % 84 %







PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Residential real estate: One to four family $ 172,913 $ 169,437 $ 168,083 $ 168,584 $ 166,728 HELOC loans 18,423 17,776 16,709 17,198 18,011 Residential construction & development 22,313 22,462 21,590 23,093 25,162 Residential vacant land 3,069 1,599 1,697 1,763 6,629 Total Residential real estate 216,718 211,274 208,079 210,638 216,530 Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Owner occupied Commercial real estate 211,008 205,976 208,271 202,416 203,509 SBA commercial real estate 2,616 2,458 2,530 1,568 1,140 Agriculture real estate 3,902 3,583 3,651 3,716 4,046 Construction and land development 32,158 31,465 26,111 22,380 17,705 Commercial vacant land 5,214 5,351 5,194 3,529 3,572 Total Owner occupied 254,898 248,833 245,757 233,609 229,972 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 225,823 227,400 212,407 211,688 212,868 One to four family residential rental 66,224 61,749 56,305 52,437 49,542 SBA commercial real estate - - - 1,010 682 Agricultural real estate - - - - - Construction and land development 25,543 25,086 23,080 25,899 29,618 Commercial vacant land 4,010 4,287 4,191 4,534 4,851 Total Non-owner occupied 321,600 318,522 295,983 295,568 297,561 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Municipal non-real estate 7,133 6,352 6,403 11,858 7,623 Commercial line 56,154 65,728 54,626 52,151 47,646 Other commercial non-real estate 82,430 76,065 64,260 61,115 54,481 SBA commercial non-real estate 3,378 3,926 6,068 17,527 25,933 Agricultural non-real estate 1,491 1,409 1,340 1,130 1,325 Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 150,586 153,480 132,697 143,781 137,008 Consumer non-real estate: Consumer installment 4,005 4,305 4,201 4,054 4,369 Consumer line 494 493 486 480 477 Other consumer 116 123 118 117 125 Total Consumer non-real estate 4,615 4,921 4,805 4,651 4,971 Gross loans 948,417 937,030 887,321 888,247 886,042 Net deferred loan costs (fees) 537 503 423 107 (167 ) Overdrafts 107 119 185 205 654 Allowance for loan losses (12,375 ) (12,392 ) (12,341 ) (12,222 ) (12,005 ) Total loans receivable $ 936,686 $ 925,260 $ 875,588 $ 876,337 $ 874,524







PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 298,335 26.0 % $ 283,592 25.5 % $ 272,611 25.0 % $ 284,477 25.7 % $ 291,440 26.9 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 377,831 32.9 % 376,150 33.8 % 382,829 35.1 % 413,522 37.4 % 388,725 35.9 % Money market deposits 228,619 19.9 % 226,907 20.4 % 221,982 20.4 % 219,145 19.8 % 215,772 19.9 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 132,095 11.4 % 136,230 12.1 % 138,821 12.8 % 140,443 12.8 % 142,439 13.2 % Total core deposits 1,036,880 90.2 % 1,022,879 91.8 % 1,016,243 93.3 % 1,057,587 95.7 % 1,038,376 95.9 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 22,799 2.0 % 26,882 2.4 % 28,754 2.6 % 28,659 2.6 % 24,824 2.3 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 6,700 0.6 % 7,443 0.7 % 7,443 0.7 % 7,793 0.7 % 8,640 0.8 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 82,439 7.2 % 56,255 5.1 % 36,965 3.4 % 11,201 1.0 % 11,201 1.0 % Totals $ 1,148,818 100.0 % $ 1,113,459 100.0 % $ 1,089,405 100.0 % $ 1,105,240 100.0 % $ 1,083,041 100.0 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 943,724 $ 10,235 4.30 % $ 917,065 $ 9,305 4.07 % $ 874,429 $ 9,334 4.23 % Taxable securities 199,727 978 1.94 % 205,040 859 1.68 % 195,160 581 1.18 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 82,242 684 3.30 % 79,936 680 3.41 % 84,241 633 2.98 % FHLB stock 2,579 32 4.92 % 2,650 16 2.42 % 2,646 27 4.05 % Other 28,823 131 1.80 % 20,651 36 0.70 % 75,119 18 0.10 % Total (2) 1,257,095 12,060 3.81 % 1,225,342 10,896 3.57 % 1,231,595 10,593 3.41 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,400 18,731 20,310 Premises and equipment, net 13,052 13,039 12,962 Cash surrender value ins 24,666 24,510 24,059 Other assets 21,567 21,639 15,317 Allowance for loan losses (12,380 ) (12,355 ) (11,874 ) Total $ 1,323,400 $ 1,290,906 $ 1,292,369 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 375,617 $ 370 0.39 % $ 379,734 $ 122 0.13 % $ 383,136 $ 73 0.08 % Money market deposits 232,713 399 0.68 % 217,639 121 0.22 % 213,584 90 0.17 % Time deposits 245,353 572 0.92 % 224,539 352 0.63 % 185,502 241 0.52 % FHLB borrowings 49,924 209 1.66 % 62,659 234 1.50 % 66,239 220 1.32 % Other borrowings 6,919 14 0.80 % 5,028 4 0.32 % 24,993 9 0.14 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.44 % 2,500 28 4.49 % 2,500 28 4.44 % Junior sub. debentures 12,781 202 6.27 % 12,755 179 5.63 % 12,679 165 5.16 % Total 925,807 1,794 0.77 % 904,854 1,040 0.46 % 888,633 826 0.37 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 288,101 277,402 282,331 Other liabilities 10,862 10,389 11,017 Stockholders' equity 98,630 98,261 110,388 Total $ 1,323,400 $ 1,290,906 $ 1,292,369 Net interest income $ 10,266 $ 9,856 $ 9,767 Rate spread 3.04 % 3.11 % 3.04 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.24 % 3.23 % 3.15 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 917,541 $ 28,605 4.17 % $ 873,352 $ 28,772 4.40 % Taxable securities 207,179 2,599 1.68 % 164,075 1,641 1.34 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 83,281 2,038 3.27 % 84,351 1,908 3.02 % FHLB stock 2,625 82 4.18 % 2,519 71 3.77 % Other 23,327 175 1.00 % 46,590 45 0.13 % Total (2) 1,233,953 33,499 3.63 % 1,170,887 32,437 3.70 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,714 20,015 Premises and equipment, net 12,942 12,600 Cash surrender value ins 24,513 21,958 Other assets 19,995 13,956 Allowance for loan losses (12,338 ) (11,687 ) Total $ 1,297,779 $ 1,227,729 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 383,795 $ 561 0.20 % $ 356,532 $ 203 0.08 % Money market deposits 222,975 609 0.37 % 214,751 304 0.19 % Time deposits 222,946 1,209 0.73 % 169,182 929 0.73 % FHLB borrowings 54,590 612 1.50 % 66,711 656 1.31 % Other borrowings 6,135 20 0.44 % 23,183 24 0.14 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 84 4.49 % 2,500 84 4.49 % Junior sub. debentures 12,755 547 5.73 % 10,205 419 5.49 % Total 905,696 3,642 0.54 % 843,064 2,619 0.42 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 279,135 264,536 Other liabilities 11,093 10,796 Stockholders' equity 101,855 109,333 Total $ 1,297,779 $ 1,227,729 Net interest income $ 29,857 $ 29,818 Rate spread 3.09 % 3.28 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.24 % 3.40 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.





Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com