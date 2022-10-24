Submit Release
PSB Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share Up 11% Over Prior Quarter; Nine-Month Earnings Reach $10.0 Million, or $2.27 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2022 of $0.80 per share on net income of $3.5 million, compared to earnings of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.2 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, and $0.82 per share on net income of $3.6 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. Prior year September 2021 quarterly net income reflected higher gains on sale of mortgage loans. Nine-month earnings increased to $2.27 per share for the period ended September 30, 2022 from $2.17 per share for the same nine-month period in 2021.

The Company’s third quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2022: (1) higher net interest income due to increased allocation to higher yielding loans and investments; (2) lower noninterest income primarily due to fewer gains on the sale of mortgage loans; and (3) lower salary and employee benefit expenses. Loans grew 1.2% during the quarter ending September 30, 2022, reflecting the addition of adjustable-rate mortgage loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

“We are pleased with the results for the third quarter. Net income increased despite continued declines in mortgage banking fee income while our net interest margin remained near the previous quarter. We undertook initiatives in the third quarter on deposit pricing that we believe will contribute to a stronger net interest margin in coming quarters. As we look forward to the fourth quarter and 2023, we anticipate loan growth will be challenging due to national economic policies, but we remain well prepared to continue to deliver strong returns to our shareholders,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

September 30, 2022 Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The third quarter 2022 did not reflect material levels of PPP loan fee accretion when compared to prior quarters.

  • Noninterest income declined to $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $1.9 million the previous quarter. The decrease largely reflected a decline in the gain on sale of mortgage loans due to slower refinance origination activity in the rising interest rate environment.

  • Noninterest expense decreased $264,000 for the third quarter of 2022, to $7.2 million from $7.5 million the prior quarter. The decrease primarily related to lower salary and benefit costs.

  • Loans receivable increased $11 million, or 1.2%, to $937 million at September 30, 2022 from $925 million one quarter earlier.

  • Asset quality continued to remain high. At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets declined to 0.85% of total assets from 1.16% one year earlier. No loan loss provisions have yet been made during 2022 due to strong credit quality.

  • While September 2022 quarterly return on average equity reached 14.14%, tangible book value declined to $20.83 per share at September 30, 2022, due to recognition of additional unrealized losses on securities available for sale driven by actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase short-term interest rates and market expectations of future rate increases.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased to $1.32 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.31 billion at June 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $40.7 million from $39.4 million during the quarter while investment securities decreased $2.3 million, to $276.4 million at September 30, 2022, from $278.7 million one quarter earlier. The lower balance of investment securities reflects their fair value in today’s rising rate market and the use of available security liquidity to fund loan originations.

Total loans receivable increased to $936.7 million at September 30, 2022, from $925.3 million at June 30, 2022. Origination activity slowed relative to the second quarter but remained active with new owner-occupied commercial real estate and other non-real estate commercial loans portfolios expanding. In addition, the one-to-four family mortgage portfolio increased as consumers migrate to adjustable-rate products. Management expects loan originations to slow in coming quarters as a result of actions taken by the Federal Reserve to slow inflation.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to 1.30% of gross loans at September 30, 2022, from 1.32% the prior quarter and 1.35% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were minimal for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 at 0.01%. Non-performing assets declined to 0.85% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.88% at June 30, 2022, and 1.16% at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets consisted of $6.0 million in non-accrual loans, $70,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $4.9 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $160,000 in foreclosed assets.

Total deposits increased $35.4 million to $1.15 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022, led by growth in non-interest bearing demand, money market and jumbo brokered deposits. At September 30, 2022, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 32.9% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.0%, money market deposits at 19.9%, and retail and local time deposits at 13.4%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 7.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 5.8% at June 30, 2022. During the third quarter, brokered deposits increased to support loan growth and as an alternative to higher-costing external borrowings including Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

FHLB advances decreased to $40.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $67.0 million at June 30, 2022, while other borrowings increased to $10.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $4.6 million at June 30, 2022.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 6.98% at September 30, 2022 compared to 7.15% one quarter earlier. On a per share basis, tangible book value was $20.83 at September 30, 2022 compared to $21.10 per share one quarter earlier. Tangible stockholder equity has been negatively impacted by rising interest rates where the valuation of investment securities available for sale have reflected negative marks relative to market rates at the end of the quarter.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $10.1 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.7 million (on a net margin of 3.23%) for the second quarter of 2022, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.15%) for the third quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 24 basis points to 3.81% during the third quarter of 2022, from 3.57% during the second quarter of 2022, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 31 basis points to 0.77% compared to 0.46% during the second quarter of 2022. In anticipation of rising interest rates associated with the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy to fight inflation and the rising cost of wholesale funding alternatives, management raised deposit rates more aggressively than peers, including core depositors. In upcoming quarters, deposit rates for core deposit customers are expected to mirror rates offered by local competition. These more aggressive deposit rate increases limited margin expansion during the September 2022 quarter, but margin is expected to expand in coming quarters as deposit rates increases are more targeted.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on investment securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Taxable security yields increased to 1.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 1.68% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loan yields increased to 4.30% for the third quarter of 2022, from 4.07% for the second quarter of 2022 as loans repriced to higher indices, new loans were added to the portfolio and nearly all low yielding SBA PPP loans were repaid. Interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter from increases in core deposits along with greater use of brokered deposits at current market rates. Along with a further increase in asset yields, deposit costs are expected to increase during the Federal Reserve’s increasing interest rate posture as short-term market rates move higher.

Total noninterest income decreased for the third quarter of 2022, to $1.7 million from $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to a decrease from gains on sale of mortgage loans. While mortgage loan originations have been negatively influenced by the rise in interest rates with less mortgage refinancing activity, mortgage loan servicing income has increased over the past year due to reduced amortization charges appropriate for management’s expectation of an extended portfolio servicing life. At September 30, 2022, the bank was servicing $387.4 million in secondary market mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expense decreased to $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2022 included lower salaries and employee benefit expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2021 derived from audited financial statements
           
  Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 16,659   $ 19,149   $ 18,322   $ 16,896   $ 20,813  
Interest-bearing deposits   3,267     3,545     5,158     6,579     1,044  
Federal funds sold   20,751     16,689     14,356     30,068     43,637  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   40,677     39,383     37,836     53,543     65,494  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   188,425     190,478     289,704     308,744     300,192  
Securities held to maturity   87,993     88,216     -     -     -  
Equity securities   1,870     1,781     1,720     1,701     1,661  
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)   -     245     245     245     245  
Loans held for sale   -     270     -     3,061     214  
Loans receivable, net   936,686     925,260     875,588     876,337     874,524  
Accrued interest receivable   3,493     3,285     3,219     3,256     3,273  
Foreclosed assets   160     160     1,103     1,103     2,398  
Premises and equipment, net   13,129     12,981     12,906     12,695     12,725  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,651     1,711     1,770     1,714     1,702  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   2,516     2,646     2,646     2,646     2,646  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   24,765     24,608     24,455     24,305     24,154  
Core deposit intangible   415     449     487     534     581  
Goodwill   2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541  
Other assets   15,248     13,550     11,725     6,286     5,313  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,319,569   $ 1,307,564   $ 1,265,945   $ 1,298,711   $ 1,297,663  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 298,335   $ 283,592   $ 272,611   $ 284,477   $ 291,440  
Interest-bearing deposits   850,483     829,867     816,794     820,763     791,601  
           
Total deposits   1,148,818     1,113,459     1,089,405     1,105,240     1,083,041  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   40,000     67,000     47,000     47,000     62,000  
Other borrowings   10,449     4,601     4,304     6,677     17,129  
Senior subordinated notes   2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500  
Junior subordinated debentures   12,793     12,768     12,742     12,717     12,691  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   10,114     10,938     10,208     13,315     10,143  
           
Total liabilities   1,224,674     1,211,266     1,166,159     1,187,449     1,187,504  
           
Stockholders' equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -     -     -     -     -  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
Outstanding - 4,414,651, 4,423,037, 4,434,840, 4,440,329 and          
4,447,026 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   8,294     8,238     8,183     8,059     8,003  
Retained earnings   123,559     120,043     117,957     114,627     112,502  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (24,200 )   (19,423 )   (14,097 )   628     1,530  
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,076,147, 1,067,761, 1,055,958, 1,050,469 and        
1,043,772 shares, respectively   (14,588 )   (14,390 )   (14,087 )   (13,882 )   (13,706 )
           
Total stockholders' equity   94,895     96,298     99,786     111,262     110,159  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,319,569   $ 1,307,564   $ 1,265,945   $ 1,298,711   $ 1,297,663  
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
        Quarter Ended  
(dollars in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
except per share data - unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021
                 
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 10,225   $ 9,295   $ 9,054   $ 8,918   $ 9,323  
Securities:          
Taxable   978     859     762     631     581  
Tax-exempt   540     537     533     505     500  
Other interest and dividends   163     52     42     31     45  
                 
Total interest and dividend income   11,906     10,743     10,391     10,085     10,449  
                 
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,341     595     443     476     404  
FHLB advances   209     234     169     192     220  
Other borrowings   14     4     2     4     9  
Senior subordinated notes   28     28     28     29     28  
Junior subordinated debentures   202     179     166     165     165  
                 
Total interest expense   1,794     1,040     808     866     826  
                 
Net interest income   10,112     9,703     9,583     9,219     9,623  
Provision for loan losses   -     -     -     -     -  
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses         10,112     9,703     9,583     9,219     9,623  
                 
Noninterest income:          
Service fees   409     392     388     382     379  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   98     182     277     451     494  
Mortgage loan servicing, net   130     117     176     114     111  
Investment and insurance sales commissions   357     404     456     500     426  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance         157     152     150     151     153  
Other noninterest income   558     686     531     646     563  
                 
Total noninterest income   1,709     1,933     1,978     2,244     2,126  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   4,302     4,548     4,390     4,669     4,099  
Occupancy and facilities   687     629     665     596     614  
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   4     -     (6 )   (347 )   28  
Data processing and other office operations   906     912     861     855     828  
Advertising and promotion   185     173     152     155     199  
Core deposit intangible amortization   34     38     47     47     47  
Other noninterest expenses   1,069     1,151     1,083     1,382     1,131  
                 
Total noninterest expense   7,187     7,451     7,192     7,357     6,946  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   4,634     4,185     4,369     4,106     4,803  
Provision for income taxes   1,119     993     1,039     960     1,165  
                 
Net income $ 3,515   $ 3,192   $ 3,330   $ 3,146   $ 3,638  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.80   $ 0.72   $ 0.75   $ 0.71   $ 0.82  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80   $ 0.72   $ 0.75   $ 0.71   $ 0.82  
                 



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, September   September
except per share data - unaudited)   2022     2021       2022     2021  
                 
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 10,225   $ 9,323     $ 28,574   $ 28,737  
Securities:          
Taxable   978     581       2,599     1,641  
Tax-exempt   540     500       1,610     1,507  
Other interest and dividends   163     45       257     116  
                 
Total interest and dividend income   11,906     10,449       33,040     32,001  
                 
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,341     404       2,379     1,436  
FHLB advances   209     220       612     656  
Other borrowings   14     9       20     24  
Senior subordinated notes   28     28       84     84  
Junior subordinated debentures   202     165       547     419  
                 
Total interest expense   1,794     826       3,642     2,619  
                 
Net interest income   10,112     9,623       29,398     29,382  
Provision for loan losses   -     -       -     1,000  
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses         10,112     9,623       29,398     28,382  
                 
Noninterest income:          
Service fees   409     379       1,189     1,058  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   98     494       557     2,309  
Mortgage loan servicing, net   130     111       423     199  
Investment and insurance sales commissions   357     426       1,217     1,486  
Net gain on sale of securities   -     -       -     134  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance         157     153       459     409  
Other noninterest income   558     563       1,775     1,579  
                 
Total noninterest income   1,709     2,126       5,620     7,174  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   4,302     4,099       13,240     11,474  
Occupancy and facilities   687     614       1,981     1,830  
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   4     28       (2 )   181  
Data processing and other office operations   906     828       2,679     3,021  
Advertising and promotion   185     199       510     600  
Core deposit intangible amortization   34     47       119     81  
Other noninterest expenses   1,069     1,131       3,303     5,566  
                 
Total noninterest expense   7,187     6,946       21,830     22,753  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   4,634     4,803       13,188     12,803  
Provision for income taxes   1,119     1,165       3,151     3,132  
                 
Net income $ 3,515   $ 3,638     $ 10,037   $ 9,671  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.80   $ 0.82     $ 2.27   $ 2.17  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80   $ 0.82     $ 2.27   $ 2.17  
                 



PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Quarterly Financial Summary            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
        Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
Earnings and dividends:       2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
                 
Interest income     $ 11,906   $ 10,743   $ 10,391   $ 10,085   $ 10,449  
Interest expense     $ 1,794   $ 1,040   $ 808   $ 866   $ 826  
Net interest income     $ 10,112   $ 9,703   $ 9,583   $ 9,219   $ 9,623  
Provision for loan losses     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Other noninterest income   $ 1,709   $ 1,933   $ 1,978   $ 2,244   $ 2,126  
Other noninterest expense   $ 7,187   $ 7,451   $ 7,192   $ 7,357   $ 6,946  
Net income     $ 3,515   $ 3,192   $ 3,330   $ 3,146   $ 3,638  
                 
Basic earnings per share (3)   $ 0.80   $ 0.72   $ 0.75   $ 0.71   $ 0.82  
Diluted earnings per share (3)   $ 0.80   $ 0.72   $ 0.75   $ 0.71   $ 0.82  
Dividends declared per share (3)   $ -   $ 0.25   $ -   $ 0.23   $ -  
Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 20.83   $ 21.10   $ 21.82   $ 24.36   $ 24.07  
                 
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio   n/a     16.96 % n/a     15.05 % n/a  
Average common shares outstanding   4,419,421     4,428,939     4,433,375     4,445,465     4,450,755  
                 
Balance sheet - average balances:            
                 
Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss     $ 931,344   $ 904,710   $ 878,979   $ 870,151   $ 862,555  
Assets     $ 1,323,400   $ 1,290,906   $ 1,278,565   $ 1,295,780   $ 1,292,369  
Deposits     $ 1,141,784   $ 1,099,314   $ 1,084,814   $ 1,092,872   $ 1,064,553  
Stockholders' equity     $ 98,630   $ 98,261   $ 108,803   $ 112,089   $ 110,388  
                 
Performance ratios:              
                 
Return on average assets (1)     1.05 %   0.99 %   1.06 %   0.96 %   1.12 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (1)   14.14 %   13.03 %   12.41 %   11.14 %   13.08 %
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated        
other comprehensive income (loss) to          
average assets       8.95 %   8.80 %   8.99 %   8.57 %   8.39 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.01 %   -0.02 %   -0.05 %   -0.10 %   -0.08 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     1.16 %   1.21 %   1.34 %   1.42 %   1.43 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.85 %   0.88 %   1.03 %   1.06 %   1.16 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   1.30 %   1.32 %   1.39 %   1.38 %   1.35 %
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
plus the allowance for loan losses (4)   10.89 %   11.04 %   12.10 %   11.58 %   12.87 %
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)     3.24 %   3.23 %   3.24 %   3.01 %   3.15 %
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)     3.04 %   3.11 %   3.14 %   2.89 %   3.04 %
Service fee revenue as a percent of            
average demand deposits (1)     0.56 %   0.57 %   0.58 %   0.52 %   0.53 %
Noninterest income as a percent            
of gross revenue       12.55 %   15.25 %   15.99 %   18.20 %   16.91 %
Efficiency ratio (2)       60.02 %   63.20 %   61.40 %   63.37 %   58.40 %
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.15 %   2.32 %   2.28 %   2.25 %   2.13 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)   6.98 %   7.15 %   7.66 %   8.35 %   8.27 %
                 
Stock price information:              
                 
High     $ 23.94   $ 26.35   $ 26.45   $ 27.00   $ 26.50  
Low     $ 22.50   $ 22.82   $ 25.80   $ 24.60   $ 24.52  
Last trade value at quarter-end   $ 22.50   $ 23.50   $ 26.00   $ 26.05   $ 24.95  
                 
(1) Annualized              
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.  
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.      



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
                 
        Quarter Ended
        Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
                 
Net income $ 3,515   $ 3,192   $ 3,330   $ 3,146   $ 3,638  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available        
    for sale   (4,915 )   (5,485 )   (14,847 )   (973 )   (1,374 )
                 
  Amortization of unrealized loss included in net        
    income on securities available for sale          
    transferred to securities held to maturity   92     88     -     -     -  
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap   32     43     85     31     (5 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
    swap settlements included in earnings   13     28     37     40     40  
                 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (4,778 )   (5,326 )   (14,725 )   (902 )   (1,339 )
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,263 ) $ (2,134 ) $ (11,395 ) $ 2,244   $ 2,299  
                 



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 6,048   $ 6,036   $ 6,537   $ 6,425   $ 6,018  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   70     146     170     1,000     1,526  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   4,904     5,137     5,172     5,213     5,159  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   11,022     11,319     11,879     12,638     12,703  
Other real estate owned   160     160     1,103     1,103     2,398  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 11,182   $ 11,479   $ 12,982   $ 13,741   $ 15,101  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   1.16 %   1.21 %   1.34 %   1.42 %   1.43 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.85 %   0.88 %   1.03 %   1.06 %   1.16 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans   112.28 %   109.48 %   103.89 %   96.71 %   94.51 %
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves    
At September 30, 2022      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate - Hotel Restructured $ 4,630   $ -  
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual   3,003     1,262  
Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual   834     104  
       
       
Total listed nonperforming assets   $ 8,467   $ 1,366  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets   $ 11,182   $ 1,620  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     76 %   84 %
       



PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Purpose          
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021
           
Residential real estate:          
           
One to four family $ 172,913   $ 169,437   $ 168,083   $ 168,584   $ 166,728  
HELOC loans   18,423     17,776     16,709     17,198     18,011  
Residential construction & development   22,313     22,462     21,590     23,093     25,162  
Residential vacant land   3,069     1,599     1,697     1,763     6,629  
           
Total Residential real estate   216,718     211,274     208,079     210,638     216,530  
           
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:          
           
Owner occupied          
Commercial real estate   211,008     205,976     208,271     202,416     203,509  
SBA commercial real estate   2,616     2,458     2,530     1,568     1,140  
Agriculture real estate   3,902     3,583     3,651     3,716     4,046  
Construction and land development   32,158     31,465     26,111     22,380     17,705  
Commercial vacant land   5,214     5,351     5,194     3,529     3,572  
           
Total Owner occupied   254,898     248,833     245,757     233,609     229,972  
           
Non-owner occupied          
Commercial real estate   225,823     227,400     212,407     211,688     212,868  
One to four family residential rental   66,224     61,749     56,305     52,437     49,542  
SBA commercial real estate   -     -     -     1,010     682  
Agricultural real estate   -     -     -     -     -  
Construction and land development   25,543     25,086     23,080     25,899     29,618  
Commercial vacant land   4,010     4,287     4,191     4,534     4,851  
           
Total Non-owner occupied   321,600     318,522     295,983     295,568     297,561  
           
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:          
           
Municipal non-real estate   7,133     6,352     6,403     11,858     7,623  
Commercial line   56,154     65,728     54,626     52,151     47,646  
Other commercial non-real estate   82,430     76,065     64,260     61,115     54,481  
SBA commercial non-real estate   3,378     3,926     6,068     17,527     25,933  
Agricultural non-real estate   1,491     1,409     1,340     1,130     1,325  
           
Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate   150,586     153,480     132,697     143,781     137,008  
           
Consumer non-real estate:          
           
Consumer installment   4,005     4,305     4,201     4,054     4,369  
Consumer line   494     493     486     480     477  
Other consumer   116     123     118     117     125  
           
Total Consumer non-real estate   4,615     4,921     4,805     4,651     4,971  
           
Gross loans   948,417     937,030     887,321     888,247     886,042  
Net deferred loan costs (fees)   537     503     423     107     (167 )
Overdrafts   107     119     185     205     654  
Allowance for loan losses   (12,375 )   (12,392 )   (12,341 )   (12,222 )   (12,005 )
           
Total loans receivable $ 936,686   $ 925,260   $ 875,588   $ 876,337   $ 874,524  
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.                            
Deposit Composition                            
  September 30,   June 30,     March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
  $ %   $ %   $ %   $ %   $ %
                             
Non-interest bearing demand $ 298,335 26.0 %   $ 283,592 25.5 %   $ 272,611 25.0 %   $ 284,477 25.7 %   $ 291,440 26.9 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   377,831 32.9 %     376,150 33.8 %     382,829 35.1 %     413,522 37.4 %     388,725 35.9 %
Money market deposits   228,619 19.9 %     226,907 20.4 %     221,982 20.4 %     219,145 19.8 %     215,772 19.9 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   132,095 11.4 %     136,230 12.1 %     138,821 12.8 %     140,443 12.8 %     142,439 13.2 %
                             
Total core deposits   1,036,880 90.2 %     1,022,879 91.8 %     1,016,243 93.3 %     1,057,587 95.7 %     1,038,376 95.9 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   22,799 2.0 %     26,882 2.4 %     28,754 2.6 %     28,659 2.6 %     24,824 2.3 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   6,700 0.6 %     7,443 0.7 %     7,443 0.7 %     7,793 0.7 %     8,640 0.8 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   82,439 7.2 %     56,255 5.1 %     36,965 3.4 %     11,201 1.0 %     11,201 1.0 %
                             
Totals $ 1,148,818 100.0 %   $ 1,113,459 100.0 %   $ 1,089,405 100.0 %   $ 1,105,240 100.0 %   $ 1,083,041 100.0 %
                             



PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                  
(dollars in thousands)                      
                           
                           
      Quarter ended September 30, 2022   Quarter ended June 30, 2022   Quarter ended September 30, 2021
      Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans (1)(2) $ 943,724   $ 10,235 4.30 %   $ 917,065   $ 9,305 4.07 %   $ 874,429   $ 9,334 4.23 %
Taxable securities   199,727     978 1.94 %     205,040     859 1.68 %     195,160     581 1.18 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)       82,242     684 3.30 %     79,936     680 3.41 %     84,241     633 2.98 %
FHLB stock   2,579     32 4.92 %     2,650     16 2.42 %     2,646     27 4.05 %
Other     28,823     131 1.80 %     20,651     36 0.70 %     75,119     18 0.10 %
                           
Total (2)     1,257,095     12,060 3.81 %     1,225,342     10,896 3.57 %     1,231,595     10,593 3.41 %
                           
Non-interest-earning assets:                    
Cash and due from banks       19,400           18,731           20,310      
Premises and equipment,                    
net     13,052           13,039           12,962      
Cash surrender value ins       24,666           24,510           24,059      
Other assets   21,567           21,639           15,317      
Allowance for loan                      
losses     (12,380 )         (12,355 )         (11,874 )    
                           
Total   $ 1,323,400           $ 1,290,906           $ 1,292,369        
                           
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Savings and demand                      
deposits $ 375,617   $ 370 0.39 %   $ 379,734   $ 122 0.13 %   $ 383,136   $ 73 0.08 %
Money market deposits   232,713     399 0.68 %     217,639     121 0.22 %     213,584     90 0.17 %
Time deposits   245,353     572 0.92 %     224,539     352 0.63 %     185,502     241 0.52 %
FHLB borrowings   49,924     209 1.66 %     62,659     234 1.50 %     66,239     220 1.32 %
Other borrowings   6,919     14 0.80 %     5,028     4 0.32 %     24,993     9 0.14 %
Senior sub. notes   2,500     28 4.44 %     2,500     28 4.49 %     2,500     28 4.44 %
Junior sub. debentures   12,781     202 6.27 %     12,755     179 5.63 %     12,679     165 5.16 %
                           
Total     925,807     1,794 0.77 %     904,854     1,040 0.46 %     888,633     826 0.37 %
                           
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Demand deposits   288,101           277,402           282,331      
Other liabilities   10,862           10,389           11,017      
Stockholders' equity   98,630           98,261           110,388      
                           
Total   $ 1,323,400           $ 1,290,906           $ 1,292,369        
                           
Net interest income   $ 10,266       $ 9,856       $ 9,767  
Rate spread     3.04 %       3.11 %       3.04 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.24 %       3.23 %       3.15 %
                           
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.          
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.    
                           



PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
(dollars in thousands)              
      Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2021
      Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans (1)(2) $ 917,541   $ 28,605 4.17 %   $ 873,352   $ 28,772 4.40 %
Taxable securities   207,179     2,599 1.68 %     164,075     1,641 1.34 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)   83,281     2,038 3.27 %     84,351     1,908 3.02 %
FHLB stock   2,625     82 4.18 %     2,519     71 3.77 %
Other     23,327     175 1.00 %     46,590     45 0.13 %
                   
Total (2)     1,233,953     33,499 3.63 %     1,170,887     32,437 3.70 %
                   
Non-interest-earning assets:              
Cash and due from banks   18,714           20,015      
Premises and equipment,              
net     12,942           12,600      
Cash surrender value ins   24,513           21,958      
Other assets   19,995           13,956      
Allowance for loan              
losses     (12,338 )         (11,687 )    
                   
Total   $ 1,297,779           $ 1,227,729        
                   
Liabilities & stockholders' equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Savings and demand              
deposits   $ 383,795   $ 561 0.20 %   $ 356,532   $ 203 0.08 %
Money market deposits   222,975     609 0.37 %     214,751     304 0.19 %
Time deposits   222,946     1,209 0.73 %     169,182     929 0.73 %
FHLB borrowings   54,590     612 1.50 %     66,711     656 1.31 %
Other borrowings   6,135     20 0.44 %     23,183     24 0.14 %
Senior sub. notes   2,500     84 4.49 %     2,500     84 4.49 %
Junior sub. debentures   12,755     547 5.73 %     10,205     419 5.49 %
                   
Total     905,696     3,642 0.54 %     843,064     2,619 0.42 %
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits   279,135           264,536      
Other liabilities   11,093           10,796      
Stockholders' equity   101,855           109,333      
                   
Total   $ 1,297,779           $ 1,227,729        
                   
Net interest income   $ 29,857       $ 29,818  
Rate spread       3.09 %       3.28 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.24 %       3.40 %
                   
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.    
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
                   


Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


