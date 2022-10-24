With CAGR of 4.4%, Sodium Hydroxide Market Size, Share is projected to reach $61.1 billion by 2027 Globally, says MarketsandMarkets™

Increasing Demand for Alumina in Major End-use Industries

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sodium Hydroxide Market is projected to grow from USD 49.3 billion in 2022 to USD 61.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. With the increasing application and demand for alumina, the sodium hydroxide market is expected to grow. Alumina is significantly used in the construction industry due to its properties, such as low weight, high durability, and cost-effectiveness.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=91825689

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Sodium Hydroxide Market”

194 - Market Data Tables

39 - Figures

184 - Pages

List of Key Players in Sodium Hydroxide Market:

Tata Chemicals Limited (India) Olin Corporation (US) Westlake Corporation (US) Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US) Dow (US) Solvay S.A (Belgium) BASF SE (Germany) Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd (China) Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands) Brenntag North America Inc (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Sodium Hydroxide Market:

Driver: Increasing demand for alumina in major end-use industries Restraints: Environmental impact Opportunity: Industrialization in emerging economies Challenges: Highly corrosive nature of caustic soda and compliance with safety standards

Key Findings of the Study:

Organic chemicals segments holds the largest share in the Sodium Hydroxide market By Grade, 50% Aqueous Solution account for the largest share of the Sodium Hydroxide market By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global Sodium Hydroxide market

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=91825689

Organic chemicals segments holds the largest share in the Sodium Hydroxide market

Organic chemicals form one of the largest segments of the overall chemical industry. Acetic acid, methanol, ethyl alcohol, formaldehyde, citric acid, aldehydes, ketones, esters, aliphatic, aromatic, polymers, amides, and other basic organic chemicals are a part of this segment, and they find application in drugs, pesticides, plastics, cosmetics, agrochemicals, etc. Some of the major organic chemicals made from sodium hydroxide include propylene oxide, polycarbonates, ethylene amines, and epichlorohydrin; additionally, manufacturers of many organic chemicals use sodium hydroxide in neutralization and gas scrubbing

By Grade, 50% Aqueous Solution account for the largest share of the Sodium Hydroxide market

Sodium hydroxide 50% w/w aqueous solution is used as a chemical reactant or neutralization agent in various industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, textile, pulp & paper, metal, and food industries and in soap & detergent manufacturing. It is also used in the manufacture of synthetic fabrics such as rayon and also for manufacturing food products. It is utilized for pH adjustment and for the formation of in situ sodium methylate in bioethanol and biodiesel processing

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=91825689

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global Sodium Hydroxide market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Sodium Hydroxide market in 2021, followed by Europe and North America. China is the largest country-wise market in the region, and this trend is projected to continue over the next five years. An increase in the demand from the alumina application industry increased the demand for sodium hydroxide in 2021, which was driven by the surge in construction activity in emerging markets.

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com