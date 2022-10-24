‘We Conquer’: Hundreds to create largest bicycle ribbon in Dubai on Saturday
Hundreds of Dubai residents are expected to take part in the special breast cancer awareness bike ride
A world record attempt will take place on October 29 ahead of a 10k bike ride on Sunday, October 30 as part of 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge activities followed by an awareness event that will see a host of activities including a Pink fashion show
Leading the fight against breast cancer, communities in Dubai will participate in a bike ride and awareness event following a Guinness Record AttemptDUBAI, إمارة الشارقةّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of UAE residents from all walks of life, including breast cancer survivors, will come together in Dubai on Saturday, October 29 in a Guinness world record attempt to create the largest ribbon ever made of bicycles.
Being held under the theme ‘pedal to fight’, the opening act of the two-day Breast Cancer Awareness ‘We Conquer’ event – organized by Orbit Events and Dubai Silicon Oasis – will be followed by a fun 10km community bicycle ride the next morning. The ride, a part of the 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge and open to everyone, will begin at Dubai Silicon Oasis headquarters and end at Dubai Digital Park.
“I am privileged to be part of this beautiful initiative that celebrates the fight of survivors and gives hope to the ones affected by breast cancer. No one is alone in the battle against cancer, you have an army of warriors, survivors, and people behind you” said Eman Thani, a professional Super Sport class cyclist.
“As organizers of this mega event, our aim is not just to fight breast cancer as one but also tap into the collective passion of the community in Dubai to drive action and impact,” said Pragna Vaya, MD of Orbit Events that’s also organising a ‘Pink Festival’ after the ride in the evening. The second day of post-ride activities at Dubai Digital Park will see a panel discussion, zumba sessions, inspiring survivor stories, music, and art. The setting will also feature flea markets, engaging activities, and food from retailers for attendees to indulge in. For attendees, there will also be free mobile breast cancer screening and breast health consultation provided by the event’s mission partners Friends of Cancer Patients and The Pink Caravan.
“The more voices that join this conversation, the bigger impact we can make about prioritizing breast health and screenings for women across the country,” said fashion designer Ivlin George Obyet, also the Owner of Brand Evoshka, who would be curating a unique pink fashion show with models and cancer survivors at the event.
The initiative is being held in partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Digital Park; with support from Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council as strategic partners. Prominent brands like QNet Ltd, Al Rawabi, Fakeeh University Hospital, Fitness First, Ferns n Petals, Tips and Toes etc. have also joined in to support the cause.
“We are delighted by the enthusiasm we have received from our partners, who amplify our message and rally the communities to join our mission to create a breast cancer-free world.” added Pragna who called the initiative a reminder that “cancer cannot conquer our spirit and that we can beat this together”.
About the event
October is the Breast Cancer Awareness month when communities across UAE are geared to show up in pink - the universal color of hope in solidarity to lend their efforts, voices, and hearts to a cause that continues to affect the lives of many people around us. 1 in 8 women, according to latest studies, are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes but early detection and accurate diagnosis remain the key to increasing survival rates by 95%. While awareness has always been a priority, it has become critical with much work that still needs to be done, say those involved.
The ‘We Conquer’ awareness event is open to the public from 4pm to 9pm on October 30. Registration for the Guinness Attempt and Bike Ride can be done at https://tinyurl.com/weconqueruae
Abhishek Sengupta
Middle East Media Corp.
