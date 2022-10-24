Important lessons await in the pages of "Finding the Way Through Water"
Roland K Price's Christian Book Explores Faith and BeliefUNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With "Finding the Way Through Water: On Becoming Waterwise with the Bible" author, emeritus professor and ordained priest of the Church of England Roland K Price shows readers how water can deepen readers' understanding of their Christian beliefs and the world around them. He cites water's importance during the Creation and the prominent role it has played throughout the Scriptures, and delves into the matter in the pages of his book.
Since the Creation, water has been instrumental in the Bible, present during times of global catastrophes such as the Deluge, while allowing for escapes from slavery, and playing a key role in rites such as baptism. Water sustained the Israelites in their exodus across the desert, nourished warriors scouting Canaan, was transmuted by Christ into wine, and more. It is a symbolic substance and with Price's book readers will gain a better understanding of what the symbolism stands for, the meanings of water in the Scriptures and the substance's importance in daily life. Price goes beyond metaphors and tackles the role water plays in the modern world as well. With this book he blends the two disciplines of his life, namely his career as a mathematician working with water, and his Christian life that has culminated in his role as an ordained priest in the Church of England.
"Prepare to be challenged, whether you are a water sector professional, or a Christian wanting to understand more about water in God's world today. The forty brief chapters make this an ideal book to read and discuss during the forty days of Lent." Price says. "I had something particular to call to people’s attention: this water in the Bible was and is a spiritual substance as well as being physical. The evidence of water is that God is still in control, and he has his own ways of resolving the serious problems faced by human kind."
About the Author
Roland K Price is an emeritus professor and an ordained priest in the Church of England.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn