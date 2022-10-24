At Homecoming, M Is for Moxie

With apologies to the Maryland Dance Team and Cheerleaders, a thundering cartwheel from 330-pound offensive lineman Johari Branch will go down as the most memorable celebratory move from Homecoming 2022.

The Maryland Terrapins capped Homecoming Week on Saturday with a come-from-behind victory over Northwestern, 31-24, to become eligible for a bowl game; it was the earliest for the football team (6-2) to reach that milestone since 2001.

Saturday’s defeat of the Wildcats (1-6), led by backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. while Taulia Tagovailoa recovers from a knee injury, featured a huge performance from running back Roman Henby: 24 carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns. His 75-yard TD prompted Branch’s impromptu gymnastics move and an immediate 15-yard penalty—one derided in the Twitterverse in place of applause for Branch.

The Terps head into their bye week while the rest of the campus community also recoups after an action-packed week of Homecoming events.

Student tickets sold out for both of Student Entertainment Events’ annual Homecoming Comedy Show performances by Colin Jost and two fellow “Saturday Night Live” cast members, Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez. The crowd laughed loudly at Maryland-specific jokes about squirrels on campus and why UMD’s mascot is a diamondback terrapin instead of a plain turtle.

Monday’s “Beyond the Field” virtual lecture featured Joseph Richardson, Joel and Kim Feller Professor and MPower Professor of African-American Studies and Medical Anthropology,.on the toll of gun violence, “Tuesday Night Lights” drew crowds to SECU Stadium for selfies and dancing on the field, and the Nyumburu Cultural Center hosted its Juke Joint talent show on Wednesday night.

Daily pop-up swag giveaways culminated Friday night at the Terp Carnival, where the line for free Homecoming scarves snaked the length of McKeldin Mall. For the rest of the evening, Terps with the prize wrapped around their necks jumped in moon bounces, played cornhole, enjoyed student performances, and cheered for football Coach Michael Locksley and players who hyped the crowd for the big game. A brilliant fireworks display closed out the event.

Saturday featured no fewer than seven major tailgates, with sponsors including the Robert H. Smith School of Business, the College of Information Studies and the big kahuna: the Alumni Homecoming Tailgate and Beer Garden.

Read on for a look back at a week's worth of fun and Maryland spirit.