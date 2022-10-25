Submit Release
Electronic Team, Inc, Announces the Launch of its New research article and the new features in its Software

The team of experienced developers focuses on creating top-tier software products to fully cater to a wide range of customers.

UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After many months of hard work and dedication, Electronic Team, Inc, Developers of Commander One and many more helpful and reliable software solutions, today announces the launch of their new blog page with research and reviews of FTP clients in 2022.

The launch of the new research is a part of the company's mission to deliver excellent product development, top-notch client support, and solution search to its clients.

"A new research was overdue," said the company spokesperson. "The new article will help ensure that our clients achieve exceptional business growth in terms of data safety and tech aid."

Electronic Team, Inc also announces the release of new features in their Software, Commander One. These include "Amazon IAM support" and "the ability to configure used Finder Extensions." The Software is also improved upon so it can efficiently:

• Work with pCloud, SFTP, and Amazon S3.

• Create a public HTTP link on Amazon S3 connections

• Connect to Amazon S3 using MFA

The team has also analyzed FTP clients for different operating systems and industries.

According to the team's representative, "We at Electronic Team, Inc are confident in the Software's ability to deliver fast and secure FTP connection for Mac. It also works with cloud services and is a handy file manager."

These improvements and additions ensure additional protection to online connections and establish encrypted file transfer between remote servers/cloud computing services and the user's Mac. Thanks to the encryption feature, users are guaranteed to have safe and secure work.

Electronic Team, Inc has invited everyone to explore the new research article and the new improvements to its Software. For more information, visit https://ftp-mac.com.

About Electronic Team, Inc

Electronic Team, Inc is a team of experienced developers that focus on creating top-tier software products to cater to a wide range of customers. They deliver world-class, multi-platform software solutions with unparalleled performance and functionality. The company has reached over one million satisfied customers around the globe, users that pick their products as the best solution. Their Software applications have helped over 1,000 individual projects in a wide area of domains.

Media Relations
Electronic Team, Inc
sales@electronic.us

