At 14% CAGR, Global Electric School Bus Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 40 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric School Bus Market was estimated at USD 18 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 40 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 14% between 2027 and 2030.

Electric School Bus Market Market: Overview

The market research report for electric school buses has highlighted recent improvements in market quality and competitive strategies. Business owners can use the statistics presented in this report to direct their operations in the present. Access the historical data analyzed in this study from 2019 and a projection covering 2022 to 2030.

Commercial transport companies’ shifting attention to sustainable transportation will fuel the market demand. Additionally, to increase their commitment to creating a sustainable environment, governments are concentrating on expediting the adoption of e-buses.

The main element hampering market growth is the high initial cost of electric buses. Heavy capital expenditures and sizable down payments are necessary for the purchase of electric buses and PHEV buses. The demand for e-buses is also being negatively impacted by additional costs such as storage costs, taxes, loan interest, cost of insurance, and licensing.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric School Bus market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Electric School Bus market was valued at around USD 18 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The Electric School Bus market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

D) The study includes data on the major market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and their effects.

E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Regional Landscape

In 2021, the Electric Bus Market was anticipated to develop at the fastest growth rate in the Asia Pacific. The market is primarily driven by improvements in infrastructure, supportive government policies, and rising environmental consciousness. In nations like China and Japan, there is a significant investment in electric car infrastructure, and the use of electric vehicles is rising. Additionally, the regional government is spending significantly on R&D for electric vehicles and providing incentives to promote their adoption.

Key Players

BYD

Yutong

CAF

VDL Groep

AB Volvo

Dailmer AG

NFI Group

Ankai

King Long

Nissan Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

SCANIA AB

General Motors

The Electric School Bus Market is segmented as follows:

By Battery Type

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Battery Capacity

Below 100 kWh

100-300 kWh

Above 300 kWh

By Seating Capacity

Below 40 seats

40-70 Seats

Above 700 Seats

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

