“A Hard Working Man” was featured Sunday in the CBS Sports Special Highlighting the League’s Tight Ends

Mike Smith with Avila Brothers

To hear your song on America’s most viewed programming on Amazon and CBS Sports is surreal” Mike Smith, “Hearing icons; Avila Brothers, Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray Cyrus perform it is unbelievable!” — Mike Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRODUCER AND ENTREPENUER MIKE SMITH CELEBRATES HIS LATEST ACHIEVEMENT WITH HIS SONG “A HARD WORKING MAN” WITH SNOOP DOG, BILLY RAY CYRUS & PRODUCED AND WRITTEN BY GRAMMY WINNING AVILA BROTHERS -GETTING PICKED UP BY AMAZON’S THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL AND CBS SPORTS

Successful producer, musician, and entrepreneur, Mike Smith, reached number 25 on the Billboard Rock Charts with his song “A Hard Working Man” until covid hit and took conversations in a different direction. Long time friends and colleagues, Grammy winning Avila Brothers, who produced the original version for Mike, thought “hey let’s take it a different direction,” reproducing and co-writing on the song, adding themselves, Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray Cyrus and mixed it with hip hop icon DJ Quick. The song started with a slow climb but continues to grow now reaching 20 million streams and landing on Amazon aligned with Thursday Night Football and tomorrow debuts on CBS Sports with a special dedicated to footballs Hardest Working Men- Tight Ends.

Streaming giant, Amazon, was first to notice the anthem, utilizing A hard Working Man in the introduction of its Thursday night football games shown exclusively on Amazon. The song then caught the eyes of CBS Sports emphasizing the correlation between the lyrics and the players.

Mike isn’t a stranger to working with top artists and successful ventures. In 2016 he produced and starred in as a judge on BET’s One Shot where aspiring rappers competed for a record deal with SMH Entertainment, a label owned by Smith. The permanent judges included Mike Smith, Kxng Crooked, and King Tech, with guest appearances by rappers like T.I., RZA, and DJ Khaled.

Swiftly crossing musical genres, Smith has worked with the likes of Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC, Twista, as well as members of Guns N' Roses and Dave Matthews Band. He dropped his debut album in 2016, the country rock-filled Always You and Me , and also released the hip hop LP When Music Worlds Collide (Deluxe) in July 2016, on which he collaborated with his fellow One Shot judges King Tech and Kxng Crooked. Mike also charted Number 5 with “Beautiful Day” on Billboard and had three Number 1 Jazz albums in a row between 2018 and 2020. He recently did a song with Stunna4Vegas “This Isn’t Real Life” produced by Mike with Stunna4Vegas, CBVZ and Boomy. As a musician, Mike’s music has had over two billion streams with over five million units sold.

Smith first made his fortune in the 1990s when he was only 23 years old with an IT business. He then built, bought, and sold three regional chains of medical practices. He has a knack for providing solutions to problems he comes across. Smith is married to Erika Smith and the couple has six children together.

Next up for Mike Smith is the debut of Nyctophobia, a film thatRZA and Mike are executive producers and Mike is the music supervisor. Additionally, Mike created an animated “SciFi meets Music” series called Death Travelers about time traveling musicians starring several big names in music. Smith is the creator, Executive Producer along with his wife Erika Smith and stars in the series with Snoop as an Executive Producer and also starring in two episodes with Snoop and one with RZA. There is also another album on the horizon for Mike with a cool concept that is under wraps for now.

Mike Smith is a Cuban American recording artist, record and television producer with his music reaching over two billion streams with over five million units sold. He is best known for being a judge on BET’s original programming series "One Shot" for co-writing the hit song "A Hard Working Man" by Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus, and The Avila Brothers. He is also well known for numerous hit singles including the Top 5 Billboard hit "Beautiful Day" and Billboard Top 40 hits "Hardworking Man" and "You're My Kind Of Beautiful". He was awarded TIDAL Rising Artist for his compilation album ‘When Music Worlds Collide’ by Jay Z's music streaming service.