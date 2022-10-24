Retina Group of New York Offers Vabysmo® Treatment for Diabetic Macular Edema and Exudative Macular Degeneration
Amsler Grid abnormalities can indicate macular problems such as diabetic macular edema or age-related macular degeneration
The Retina Group of NY offers Vabysmo as a safe, effective and long-lasting treatment for diabetic macular edema and exudative age-related macular degeneration.
Vabysmo is an FDA-approved injectable medication that offers safe, effective and long-lasting treatment options for patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and exudative macular degeneration (AMD).”HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retina Group of New York (RGONY), with offices in Nassau and Suffolk County, NY, has announced the availability of Vabysmo as a safe, effective and long-lasting treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME) and exudative macular degeneration (AMD) patients.
— James M. Maisel, MD, CEO and Founder, Retina Group of New York
Diabetic macular edema (DME) and exudative age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are two of the leading causes of vision loss in the United States. DME is a common complication of diabetes that can lead to vision loss. AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in adults age 50 and older. The Retina Group of New York (RGONY), a leading retina practice in Nassau and Suffolk County, NY, has announced the availability of Vabysmo as a safe, effective and long-lasting treatment for DME and “wet” AMD patients.
According to Dr. James M. Maisel, M.D., founder and CEO of the Retina Group of New York and an expert in macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, “We are proud to offer Vabysmo as a long-lasting treatment option for patients suffering from diabetic macular edema (DME) and exudative macular degeneration (AMD). Vabysmo is an FDA-approved injectable medication that works by targeting the underlying cause of these disorders. It helps to reduce vision loss and improve overall quality of life, maintaining reading and driving vision for many patients, often with fewer injections than Avastin, Lucentis or Eylea. In clinical trials of thousands of patients, Vabysmo has been proven to be safe and effective for both DME and exudative or “wet” AMD. We have been working with Vabysmo since it was approved with successful outcomes, switching many patients doing poorly with other medications or requiring too frequent treatments. Complications have been minor as found with other injections with minimal injection discomfort, occasional superficial hemorrhage on the white of the eye, floaters and minor irritation from the antiseptic for a day. We have had no serious complications such as infections, retinal detachments or systemic problems with Vabysmo. Vabysmo is currently undergoing clinical trials to address a broad variety of retinal and macular diseases such as retinal vein occlusions. If you or a loved one is suffering from DME or wet AMD, we strongly recommend speaking with your doctor about Vabysmo as a safe, effective, and long-lasting treatment option.``
To learn more about this groundbreaking new therapy and our other innovative treatments for retinal conditions, visit us in our Hicksville or Islandia offices today or call 516-939-6100.
About the Retina Group of New York
Dr. Maisel, founder of the Retina Group of New York, is a Board Certified ophthalmologist who completed the Dyson fellowship in Vitreous and Retinal surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and started the Department of Ophthalmology at Stony Brook University Hospital. He has received a Special Congressional Award for his work in diabetic retinopathy and the Banko Gift of Sight Award. He also was named the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Humanitarian of the year.
He has served as a Corporate Advisory Board member for the Foundation of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation Medical Advisory Board. He was also a member of the AAO Instrument and Device and Low Vision Committees and has received research grants from the U.S. Public Health Service and the National Institute of Health. Dr. Maisel represented the National Society to Prevent Blindness at the ANSI Z-80 committee where he helped establish many ophthalmic industry standards. He served as an editor of EyeCare Technology Magazine and co-editor of Diabetes Technology Magazine. He also authored numerous professional journal articles, and lectures nationally on retina, medical informatics and practice management topics. In addition, he has been a clinical investigator, consultant, educator, and advisory board member for Pfizer, Novartis, Genentech, Alimera, Regeneron and Allergan, educating retinal specialists across the US.
The Retina Group of New York is composed of board certified retinal specialists and has provided tertiary vitreoretinal care to patients in Nassau and Suffolk Counties since 1986 at its offices in Hicksville and Islandia. The practice is limited to medical and surgical retinal problems. These commonly include diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, retinal detachment, macular pucker, macula hole, surgery complications, uveitis, Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) toxicity, retinal degenerations and second opinions. For more information on The Retina Group of New York, visit https://www.rgony.com/ , or call 516-939-6100 or 631-273-1818 for appointments.
James M. Maisel, M.D.
Retina Group of New York
+1 516-939-6100
email us here