JustCo Australia Welcomes New Members to its Latest Coworking Space on 135 King Street
JustCo Australia opens up its newest coworking space in the heart of Sydney, Australia’s central business district.
JustCo has a network of over 40 centres globally, accessible by all our members. In Australia, JustCo centres are strategically located in prime areas across Sydney and Melbourne CBD.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in Sydney's central business district, JustCo is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its newest premium flexible workspace location. Named after the street it sits on, JustCo 135 King Street is poised to be a stylish new addition to the coworking space brand's portfolio, with its aesthetic makeover and well-loved amenities. As the leading global coworking space provider in Asia and the Asia Pacific, with over 40 locations worldwide, JustCo looks forward to receiving new tenants on this new development.
Returning to the Workplace in a Time of Economic Uncertainty
According to a report by Adaptavist, Australia has a higher percentage of hybrid workers (at 34%) compared with the respondents from the US, UK and Canada (at 29%). The report also states that 55% of Australians are more inclined towards hybrid work arrangements than their international peers (43%). Furthermore, 40% of Australian workers are concerned about the additional costs of returning to the office. The data analysis in the report also suggests the price of fuel, public transport, and road tolls are considerations that led to a preference for hybrid work-home arrangements. Not to mention, the uneasiness brought about by the current economic climate. With ever rising inflation rates and corresponding bank rates — which have a direct impact on business overheads — a flexible work arrangement is more than welcomed by many Australians.
JustCo 135 King Street
Like its predecessor spaces, JustCo 135 King Street offers flexible workspace solutions. Companies can select the appropriate office space required for their businesses while having access to a full suite of amenities such as meeting rooms and collaboration spaces. Each JustCo office space is designed to foster collaboration and networking: offices are equipped with ergonomic branded furniture and sit-stand tables. What’s more, meeting rooms are equipped with Poly Inc. videoconferencing equipment, one of the foremost providers of telecommunication services.
An Inviting Aesthetic Makeover
With a design ethos centred around inspiring collaboration and connection, JustCo 135 King Street takes design inspiration from the natural landscapes of Australia with an infusion of Southeast Asian accents. With a colour palette of red-brown hues layered with warm undertones (influenced by the Australian Outback) interjected with cane furniture reminiscent of mid-century Southeast Asian shophouses, the space projects an inviting atmosphere.
Inspiring Connections and Enterprise
Members of JustCo can look forward to the new warm-coloured aesthetic that will run throughout the suite of facilities on the 19th-21st floors of 135 King Street, where the latest JustCo will be housed. Experience differentiated workspace solutions suited to your business, whether you are a solopreneur or an enterprise. Start as small as a Dedicated Desk for your personal ventures or go up to an Enterprise Suite to outfit your organisation.
A New ‘Lease’ of Office Life
Aside from Australia, membership to JustCo grants companies access to over 40 locations worldwide. Not to mention, JustCo 135 King Street offers all prospective members a one-week free trial for its Hot Desking solution. New members can also benefit from the exclusive pre-leasing agreement, which entitles them to up to three months of the Private Office or Hot Desking solutions with a twelve-month membership. Contact us today for more information about our membership and pricing at: https://www.justcoglobal.com/au/contact-us/
About JustCo
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo is Asia Pacific’s leading premium flexible workspace provider. Holding people at the heart of everything, JustCo aims to inspire enthusiasm continually and fosters a sense of deep connection and purpose in its community of members. Evidenced in its passion for customer satisfaction and ensuring its members find the same, JustCo's hospitality will deliver no matter where they are.
