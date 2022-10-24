“A Hard Working Man” was featured Sunday in the CBS Sports Special Highlighting the League’s Tight Ends

GRAMMY WINNING AVILA BROTHER'S “A HARD WORKING MAN” FEAT. SNOOP DOG AND BILLY RAY CYRUS, CELEBRATED NATIONAL ‘TIGHT ENDS DAY’ SUNDAY ON CBS FOOTBALL SPECIAL

"A Hard Working Man" Transcends Race, Cultures and Diverse Musical Genres to Shine Light on the Hardest Workers from Every Culture. We're proud to share it with Amazon, CBS Sports and the Tight Ends!” — Avila Brothers

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAMMY WINNING AVILA BROTHER'S “A HARD WORKING MAN” FEAT. SNOOP DOGG AND BILLY RAY CYRUS, CELEBRATED NATIONAL ‘TIGHT ENDS DAY’ SUNDAY ON CBS FOOTBALL

“A Hard Working Man” was featured in the CBS Sports Special Highlighting the League’s Tight Ends, on Sunday, as the lyrics celebrate the grind, toughness and grit that the Tight End offers their team

Entertainment icons Snoop Dogg, and Billy Ray Cyrus joined the GRAMMY® winning Avila Brothers on their song “A Hard Working Man” and Sunday the song was featured on CBS Football with a television special celebrating the League's Tight Ends. The song originally was released back in March and has built an organic ground swell reaching 20 million streams on the social/music platforms catching the eyes of the sporting giants. The song continues to grow with more projects on the horizon.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/shTzvA4dg58

In football, the tight end is known as one of the hardest working positions combining offensive lineman and a wide receiver. What makes tight ends among the all-time elite at the position is that while they are catching passes, they’re huge contributors in the blocking game- therefore…the Hardest Working Men!

“Football is a team sport and it's about Representing 4 Your City, Representing for your town and Show'em how u get down!” Bobby Avila

Streaming giant, Amazon, was first to grab on to the anthem, utilizing A hard Working Man in the intro of its Thursday night football games shown exclusively on Amazon. The reception of the song then caught the eyes of CBS Sports emphasizing the correlation between the lyrics and the players.

“Hard Work is a value that can be celebrated and honored by everybody from all walks. Ironically my brother and I are huge NFL Football fans, so to watch these guys commit to the hard work it takes day in and day out to being great at their craft and to make the necessary sacrifices symbolizes the very origin of why this record was needed and created.” IZ Avila

Musically the song is a true mix of artists and genres with one of Hip Hop's true icons, a Country legend and two Mexican-American creative producers who have previously stayed predominantly behind the scenes. “A Hardworking Man” blends Snoop's West Coast swagger, Cyrus' Country appeal and Avila Brothers heritage, style and Grammy-winning magic touch. West Coast Hip Hop icon, DJ Quick mixed the record adding his signature flavor. The collaboration celebrates those that show up and grind every day and are proud of it. The song recalls images of the American Industrial Revolution like a chorus of factory workers, a Western whistle and railroad harmonica.

Directed by Patrick ''Embryo'' Tapu and filmed in Tennessee, the music video is a visual testament to the hardworking men and women in America. It features actual workers from different ethnic backgrounds and occupations such as fire fighters, teachers, construction workers, truck drivers, farmers, small business executives, baristas, doctors, nurses and others, entwined with performances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Snoop Dogg and The Avila Brothers.

“Our country is divided right now on so many issues, the coming together of such diverse artists from diverse backgrounds to focus on the hardworking backbone of this country, is meant to inspire and unite people with the music,” said The Avila Brothers.

“I want this song to appreciate the hardworking people of this country and let them know we appreciate them no matter where they come from,” added Snoop Dogg.

These superstars epitomize artists who have transcended genres and overcome personal diversity to reach the top of their respective categories. All four artists are familiar with working hard to provide for a family and overcoming challenges to reach their dreams—this song pays tribute to the people who are grinding and chasing their dreams. Released on April 1 via . Brothers Music Group/BMG, “A Hard Working Man” was produced by The Avila Brothers, executive produced by FKOA Presents and Animal Concerts, mixed by DJ Quik and written by Bobby Ross aka AHVLAH, IZ Avila, Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg & Mike Smith.

