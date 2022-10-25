B. Valentine Releases "Lovin' You" to Raise Funds to Support Breast Cancer Patients and Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
The release hits soundwaves during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honors singer-songwriter Minnie Riperton who lost her battle with breast cancer in 1979
It’s an honor to pay homage to Minnie Riperton and share one of my all-time favorite songs with today’s listeners.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising vocal artist B. Valentine is on a two-fold mission with her latest single EP, "Lovin' You." One is to reintroduce one of her all-time favorite songs to a new generation of listeners. The second is to raise awareness for breast cancer and support breast cancer patients with the proceeds earned from the song.
While “Lovin’ You” is B. Valentine’s first release under her current stage name, she is no stranger to the music scene. Fans may recognize her as the frontwoman of the soul, jazz, and funk fusion band The Rebirth and for her solo efforts under the name Baskerville Jones where she showcased her versatility and softer, more soulful side.
B. Valentine’s journey to bring “Lovin’ You” to radio and streaming waves has been over four years in the making, a labor of love for the rising artist. The original Minnie Riperton hit from the 1970s has always struck a chord with B. Valentine. In her mind, it’s the ultimate love song. And while on a Dave Koz cruise in 2018, B. Valentine had the opportunity to perform the song with her husband and fellow musician Eric Valentine backing her up on drums. The magic and appeal of the song were undeniable, and the two decided to record the track.
The husband-wife team hit the studio to record the first notes of "Lovin' You" at the end of May 2018. But shortly after, B. Valentine's dreams of recording the hit were sidetracked when she was stricken with chronic bronchitis, a roadblock that would silence production efforts for nearly eight months.
After recovering, B. Valentine and her team ramped up their efforts, recording the final lead vocals in February 2022. On October 3, 2022, the smooth jazz version of “Lovin’ You” hit the radio waves, followed by the digital store and streaming release on October 7. The single EP includes two versions of the song "Lovin' You," with an R&B/soul version and a duet with nine-time GRAMMY nominee Dave Koz on saxophone.
Eric Valentine is the producer of “Lovin’ You” and an artist in his own right. His recent single, “Q’s Vibe,” was No. 1 on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz Airplay Charts (June 25, 2022). “Lovin’ You” will be released by Matcha Entertainment, LLC, a label owned by Eric and B. Valentine.
For B. Valentine, the song's release marks a triumphant culmination of years of hard work, setbacks, and perseverance. It is also a celebration of love—B. Valentine's love of this timeless hit, the love she celebrates with her husband, and her love for Minnie Riperton, who paved the way for other female singer-songwriters. The release during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also fitting to honor Riperton, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 1979. B. Valentine hopes to use this moment to celebrate Riperton’s lasting legacy while eradicating breast cancer and supporting those currently seeking treatment for the disease.
“It’s an honor to pay homage to Minnie Riperton and share one of my all-time favorite songs with today’s listeners. The response has been overwhelming, as we’ve received news that “Lovin' You” featuring Dave Koz is the number one most added song on Billboard this week,” said B. Valentine. “I also hope that people will join me in further honoring Minnie’s legacy by taking up the fight against breast cancer. All are invited to join Team Lovin’ You as we raise money to support current patients fighting the disease and searching for an end to it.”
Team Lovin’ You will also be participating in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on October 29 in Chicago, which is Minnie Riperton’s hometown.
B. Valentine's “Lovin’ You” is available on all major streaming platforms. To learn more about B. Valentine, visit www.bvalentinelove.com. And to join the fight against breast cancer, visit Team Lovin’ You’s page www.teamlovinyou.com.
