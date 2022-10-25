Eric Valentine's New Single "Let's Move" Featuring Richard Elliot Set to Hit Radio and Streaming Waves October 28
Valentine's latest release features saxophonist Richard Elliot, continuing his knack for creating fresh collaborations and enviable grooves
If I could use one term to describe “Let’s Move,” it would be “musical gumbo."”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following on the heels of highly successful releases in his album and single entitled “Velvet Groove” and single “Q’s Vibe,” producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Eric Valentine is set to drop his latest single “Let’s Move” on October 28.
— Eric Valentine
In his latest single release, Valentine maximizes the momentum from “Velvet Groove” and his recent No. 1 single, “Q’s Vibe,” continuing to capitalize on his penchant for creating rich harmonies, smooth grooves, and mesmerizing melodies. The multi-talented artist not only co-wrote and produced “Let’s Move,” but he also lent his skills in drums and keyboards in the groovy single. Saxophonist Richard Elliot is featured in the track, offering energetic and soulful riffs that further inspire listeners to move and groove with the beat.
“If I could use one term to describe “Let’s Move,” it would be “musical gumbo,” said Valentine. “The song blends soul, gospel, and jazz flavorings to create a rich listening experience that delights the senses and creates a memorable, soulful melody and danceable grooves.”
Valentine's roots in the music industry run deep, beginning as a child when he performed as part of the Valentine Family Gospel Singers and later as a bassist for gospel artist William Becton. Over the years, he has played with jazz, R&B, and rock legends, and today can be heard on any number of instruments in his own recordings and those of other artists, including the bass, drums, and keyboard. He continues to diversify his influence in the industry, working as a producer and owning the record label Matcha Entertainment, LLC, with his wife and fellow artist, B. Valentine.
Eric Valentine's “Let’s Move” will be available on October 28 on all major streaming platforms. To learn more about Eric Valentine, visit www.ericvalentinemusic.com.
Joe Carroll
Matcha Entertainment
+1 424-250-0759
email us here