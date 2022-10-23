Liberty Sports Park Opens, the Mid-Atlantic Region's Premier Youth and Adult Field Sports Vacation Destination

Liberty Sports Park, the Mid-Atlantic Region's premier field sports vacation destination, marked its grand opening today as youth and adult soccer, lacrosse and field hockey leagues based in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland, as well as Prince George's County recreational football teams held scrimmages, clinics and practices at the complex.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (PRWEB) October 23, 2022

Liberty Sports Park, the Mid-Atlantic Region's premier field sports vacation destination, marked its grand opening today as youth and adult soccer, lacrosse and field hockey leagues based in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland, as well as Prince George's County recreational football teams held scrimmages and practices at the complex.

Located at 220 Prince George's Boulevard in Upper Marlboro, Md., Liberty Sports Park features 10 lit fields – six turf and four grass – available for youth and adult league, club and other soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, football and rugby programs, as well as Prince George's County Public Schools, Prince George's Community College and the Prince George's County Boys and Girls Club.

"This is a long-awaited and momentous day," said Douglas J.J. Peters, former Maryland District 23 state senator. "Liberty Sports Park is a big win for youth and adult sports, area businesses and the entire state of Maryland."

The facility features onsite hotel rooms, restaurants, entertainment and more at South Lake, an adjacent mixed-use community currently under construction.

"Liberty is unlike any other complex in greater Washington and serves as a new anchor for the 301-214 corridor," said Thomas H. Graham, chair of the executive board for Green Branch Foundation, a nonprofit organization that manages the park's day-to-day operations. "The tournaments and events that will take place at Liberty, matched with the attractions the South Lake development will offer, brings new life to the area."

Liberty, through its location, projected attendees and nearby amenities, is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to both Prince George's County and the state of Maryland. The park is expected to generate up to 360 new jobs and between $28.1 million and $31.3 million of spending in Prince George's County, as well as up to 180 jobs and $14.4 million to $16 million in the state.

Fields are expected to be in use 30 weekends each year, with roughly 344,800 total visits. Already in high demand, fields are fully booked through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Liberty Sports Park is the result of a unique, years-long public-private partnership. Community partners include the state of Maryland, Prince George's County government, Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, NAI Michael Cos, South Lake, St. John Properties, Truist Foundation, Buch Construction, Green Branch Foundation and Oak Hill Strategies.

The complex is conveniently located south of Central Avenue on the southbound side of US 301 in Prince George's County, minutes away from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Annapolis and other popular area attractions.

Photos from the grand opening will be uploaded to the Liberty website for media and public use.

###

About Liberty Sports Park: Liberty Sports Park is the Mid-Atlantic Region's premier field sports vacation destination. With onsite dining, hotel and entertainment options just footsteps away from its 10 turf and grass fields, visitors can eat, play and stay in one place. Conveniently located in Prince George's County, Maryland, minutes away from Washington, D.C., Baltimore and other popular area attractions, Liberty Sports Park will be in use 30 weekends each year with more than 344,800 visits annually. To learn more, visit http://www.libertysportspark.com.

About Green Branch Foundation: Green Branch Foundation is a community-based nonprofit charitable 501(c)(3) organization based in Prince George's County. Committed to the education and development of sports programs and competitions for youth, adults, families and communities, the Foundation's mission is to provide youth with greater access and exposure to athletics. Green Branch Foundation believes organized athletics provide a greater opportunity for youth to live healthier lifestyles, allow for personal growth in a positive environment, promote mentorship with community leaders and lead to greater scholarship opportunities for college.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18975856.htm