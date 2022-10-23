Oak Hill Reserve VIP List Now Available
New Kolter Homes Newnan community slated to open Spring 2023
We have been working on these new design concepts for almost two years, and we are excited to debut this first new collection of new homes at Oak Hill Reserve.”NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, master-planned communities in the Southeastern U.S. – is excited to introduce a new concept at Oak Hill Reserve in Newnan. This intimate neighborhood of 43 homesites will offer home shoppers a completely new collection of floorplans, different than anything Kolter Homes has previously built in the Atlanta area.
“We have been working on these new design concepts for almost two years,” said Tony Adams, Regional Vice President, Kolter Homes, “and we are excited to debut this first new collection of new homes at Oak Hill Reserve.”
Initial pricing is estimated to start in the mid $400,000s, and there will be eight unique floorplans featured ranging from 1,605 to 2,775 square feet of living space. Home plans include two-to-five bedrooms, two-to-three bathrooms and two-or-three car garages.
Oak Hill Reserve is an age-restricted neighborhood and offers active adults multiple new home options. Homes will feature a variety of exterior styles and finishes, as well as Kolter’s best-in-class structural options including bonus rooms, sunrooms, fitness or study room, extended owner’s suites and lanais, extended garages, in-law suites, expanded closets, deluxe kitchens and baths.
The community amenities are perfect for residents seeking to commune with nature and include an outdoor pavilion, community garden, flower garden and walking path.
Convenience is also a key feature of Oak Hill Reserve, with easy access to popular shopping and dining at Newnan Crossing, Newnan Promenade, Ashley Park and more along I-85. Hartsfield Jackson International Airport is 30 minutes away, and downtown Atlanta is only 40 minutes away for further exploration.
To learn more and join the VIP List, visit KolterOakHill.com.
Kolter Homes is well-known in Atlanta for its Cresswind branded active adult communities. Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes is actively selling in Hoschton, Georgia, Cresswind Peachtree City is in its final phase, and Cresswind Lake Lanier is sold out. Kolter builds on the success of these communities to bring Oak Hill Reserve to the market.
About Kolter Homes:
Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, Kolter Homes is the home building affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a private investment firm focused on real estate development, investment and construction. Since 1993, Kolter, as both sponsor and operator, has entered into over $10 billion of real estate transactions across multiple asset classes and geographies. Kolter is currently developing in over 30 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.TheKolterGroup.com
