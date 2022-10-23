United Nations Secretary-General wraps up visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, October 23 - HÀ NỘI — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres left Hà Nội on Sunday, wrapping up his two-day official visit to Việt Nam.

During his visit, the UN Secretary-General had many important activities, including visiting and laying a wreath at Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, paying a courtesy visit to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, holding talks with President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

At a meeting with the UN Secretary-General, Party General Secretary Trọng spoke highly of Guterres' visit on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam’s membership of the UN, which he said has a significant meaning to the relations between Việt Nam and the UN.

Trọng gave high regard to the UN’s role in global affairs as the largest global organisation that operates in multiple fields of peacekeeping, security, cooperation for development, and promoting human rights.

Việt Nam considered the UN an important international partner and a priority in the country’s foreign policies, he said.

During talks with President Phúc, Guterres believed that Việt Nam would continue the effective implementation of macroeconomic policies at the core, while also protecting the environment, adapting to climate change, and becoming a model of success for other countries.

He affirmed that the UN will continue supporting the development priorities of Việt Nam and hoped that Việt Nam would continue contributing to global affairs, and as the host of major international events in the future, especially on the sea and ocean.

President Phúc stressed that Việt Nam had a strong commitment to multilateralism and supports the central role of the UN in global governance and coordination of international efforts to address common issues.

Việt Nam is ready to do its best for the UN’s common works, for peace, security and sustainable development in the world, Phúc said.

Co-chairing a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam’s membership of the UN with President Phúc in Hà Nội on Friday, Guterres said Việt Nam once again has the opportunity to be a powerhouse for change, to secure a climate resilient future and to leave no one behind.

While lauding Việt Nam’s bold decision to accelerate its phaseout of coal, jumpstart the renewables revolution, and achieve net zero by 2050, he said the country needs the support to speed this transition and accelerate the greening of its economy.

At meetings with Prime Minister Chính and National Assembly Chairman Huệ, the UN Secretary-General spoke highly of the role and voice of Việt Nam in the international arena and committed his full support for the main pillars of Việt Nam's development policy.

Vietnamese leaders thanked the UN for standing side by side with Việt Nam in every development stage. During the difficult period of COVID-19 in particular, the UN’s support helped Việt Nam drive back the pandemic.

The two sides also expresed concern about the negative impacts of the pandemic, climage change, food security and inflation. They emphasised the need for countries worldwide to join hands in addressing such challenges.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation between ASEAN and the UN.

During the visit, UN Secretary-General Guterres and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn co-chaired a meeting with students at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam about innovation and the participation of the youth for a sustainable and exclusive fture.

While in Hà Nội, Guterres visited Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám (The Temple of Literature), the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long and Ngọc Sơn temple.

The visit by Guterres is the fourth visit to Việt Nam by a UN Secretary-General. The visit has been success, helping to strengthen the relations between the UN and Việt Nam, contributing to promoting peace, sustainable development, climate change adaptation and human rights in the world. —VNS