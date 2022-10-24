ZyDoc® Partners with Microsoft to Sponsor "COVID - Before, During and After - A Healthcare System Wide Perspective"

ZyDoc allows clinicians to easily and quickly dictate their clinical encounters after selecting the patient. The dictations are transcribed and automatically inserted into the appropriate sections of the EHR encounter. Black Book™ Research ranked ZyDoc 3rd of the top 20 medical transcription vendors in 2021 from surveys of 315 hospitals and 3,744 physician practices. ZyDoc Platform Highly Rated by Capterra and Black Book Research

Microsoft will be hosting a ZyDoc sponsored meeting discussing the effects of COVID on the healthcare system at their NYC headquarters on November 3rd, 2022.

Demands placed on physicians during COVID have highlighted the EHR documentation burden. A 4th method of documentation pioneered by ZyDoc was 61% more efficient in a NIH Columbia EHR Usability Study.” — James M. Maisel, MD, ZyDoc CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading healthcare clinical documentation company, ZyDoc is excited to partner with Microsoft to sponsor an expert panel event focused on the COVID pandemic. The meeting will bring together representatives from the healthcare industry to discuss best practices for responding to this crisis, before, during and after, and its impact on the healthcare system.The in-person expert panel event is a joint meeting of The Healthcare Executives' Club with The New York State Chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, and The Metropolitan New York Chapter of the Healthcare Finance Management Association and will be held on November 3rd, 2022 at 5 P.M. at the Microsoft Building, 11 Times Square New York, NY 10036. Net proceeds will be donated to The Taylor Mathews Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research. Limited advanced registration is available here ZyDoc’s CEO, James M. Maisel, M.D., recipient of a Special Congressional Award, is an expert in EHRs, speech recognition, NLP, UX and PAAS. Dr. Maisel commented that, “ZyDoc is proud to be a co-sponsor of the meeting. The increased demands placed on physicians during COVID have highlighted the burden of creating EHR documentation. Scribes are not a viable option for assisting with EHR documentation due to the HR demands for repetitive hiring, training and managing them with increased exposure risk along with the need to spoon feed information that still has to be reviewed and corrected by the doctor. Using speech recognition also poses a cognitive challenge for physicians and requires extensive navigation within the EHR and correction time as long as dictation with some IT burden and capital outlay. A fourth method of EHR clinical documentation pioneered by ZyDoc was proven to be 61% more efficient than keyboard and mouse in a landmark NIH sponsored Columbia EHR Usability Study . ZyDoc solves the EHR usability puzzle with an easy-to-use and highly efficient method that accurately generates detailed medical documentation. This improves clinical outcomes, enhances referrals, optimizes charge capture and minimizes malpractice risks. It is intuitive to use, requires virtually no training and saves physicians hours of work dealing with the EHR burden."ZyDoc will be showing its HIPAA compliant, enterprise TrackDoc Connect Platform-as-a-Service with EHR interoperability for hospitals and medical transcription service organization partners. The platform is browser based and hosted in the Microsoft Azure Cloud. It features backend speech recognition, EHR interoperability and a full audit trail with geo-location to identify surreptitious off-shoring.About ZyDocZyDoc, a Microsoft Solution Partner and medical informatics innovator, was founded in 1993 and is based at CEWIT (Center for Wireless and Internet Technology) at Stony Brook, NY. Additional information can be accessed at https://www.zydoc.com For more information on the TrackDoc Connect platform, prospective hospitals and transcription companies should contact Charles Strain, VP of Sales, for a personalized demo charles.strain@sttp.cloud or 1-800-546-5633.

The Cure for the Common EHR