CE: Full support for new CPC central leadership

MACAU, October 23 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said in a statement that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) would support wholeheartedly the new central leadership, which was elected today at the first plenary meeting of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The meeting in Beijing elected President Xi Jinping as the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. In a meeting afterwards with the press, President Xi presented the other six newly-elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee. They are: Mr Li Qiang, Mr Zhao Leji, Mr Wang Huning, Mr Cai Qi, Mr Ding Xuexiang, and Mr Li Xi.

During the meeting with the press, President Xi delivered an important speech, saying the people would always be the source of the most solid support and the most powerful strength. It must always be insisted that everything is for the people, and everything depends on the people. Chinese-style modernisation was the result of long-term practise, and exploration by the CPC and the Chinese people, and was a great and arduous undertaking. Now, a new journey had been embarked upon, in a resolute spirit, to build a modern socialist China in all aspects, marching towards the Second Centenary Goal, and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernisation.

In his statement, the Chief Executive said that, with the guidance and support of the central leadership, the MSAR would continue to implement precisely the “One country, two systems” principle; “Macao people governing Macao”; and a high degree of autonomy; resolutely uphold the central authorities’ overall jurisdiction; and adhere to the fundamental principle of “patriots governing Macao”.

The MSAR Government and the Macao community must be steadfast in upholding the authority of the central leadership with President Xi at the core, and adhere to the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, in order to promote the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, added Mr Ho.

The announcement of the new central leadership boosted the confidence of all people across the nation, including the people of Macao, regarding future development and a better life, said the Chief Executive.

Mr Ho said the MSAR Government and all sectors in the community would adhere closely to the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress; to important speeches and instructions made by President Xi regarding work related to Macao; and to the decisions and planning made at the 20th CPC National Congress. The MSAR Government and the Macao community would work diligently, courageously and in unity, to step up effort in terms of contribution to advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the new era.