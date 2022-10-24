BUNDLES OF TUMBLES NOW AVAILABLE AS A FRANCHISE
Mobile Children's Dance and Gymnastics Franchise
In addition to making physical fitness safe, fun & a part of life from an early age, Bundles of Tumbles programs also help children play together, begin to understand teamwork & develop confidence.”WAYNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bundles of Tumbles, a New Jersey-based mobile children's fitness concept that brings dance and gymnastics to preschools, daycare centers and after school programs, will begin franchising effective immediately it was announced today by Bundles of Tumbles founder, Marianne Ecanosti. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring fun and fitness to even more kids aged 18 months-12 years old. Says Ecanosti. “Franchising will allow entrepreneurs and moms like me to take advantage of a turnkey and successful business model, knowing they are making an impact in young lives.”
Promoting Physical Fitness From an Early Age
Bundles of Tumbles programs help children from preschool to Grade 6 develop and hone loco-motor skills, coordination and muscle development. According to founder Ecanosti, “In addition to making physical fitness safe, fun and a part of life from an early age, Bundles of Tumbles programs also help children play together, begin to understand teamwork, and develop confidence.” Each 30-minute class includes fundamentals of gymnastics and dance such as tumbling skills, hopping, skipping, jumping and basic dance techniques and steps along with imaginative creative movement that engages youngsters with props, costumes and music.
Bringing Fun and Fitness to Children Where They Are
Bundles of Tumbles has signed an agreement with industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, Founder of Franchise Growth Solutions LLC, to franchise their mobile fitness experience throughout New Jersey and beyond. “The Bundles of Tumbles concept is one that can work anywhere.” Says Occhiogrosso. “Fully mobile, Bundles of Tumbles saves on costly real estate investment by bringing fun and fitness directly to participating sites. Bundles of Tumbles supplies all the personnel and equipment for a turnkey experience that benefits the local community.”
A Successful and Supportive System for Franchisees
30-year veteran of franchise development and sales, Occhiogrosso plans to expand the turnkey Bundles of Tumbles business model throughout New Jersey and expand into other states in 2023. Occhiogrosso assures potential franchisees, “The Bundles of Tumbles was developed by a female business owner who was a dance arts graduate, corporate businesswoman, and mother. It’s an ideal business opportunity for momtrepreneurs, coaches and mother daughter duos like Marianne and her daughter, Alyssa.” He adds. “The franchise model is based on support and education. The Bundles of Tumbles team helps franchisees with expert advice on everything from curriculums, equipment, and marketing strategies to hiring, training, and customer service.”
About Bundle of Tumbles
Bundles of Tumbles began in 2012 when now owner Marianne Ecanosti took over the business from the previous owners. What started as a way for Marianne to use her experience as a dance teacher, became a long-term investment and career. After taking an 8-year break from dancing to enter the corporate world, Marianne realized her passion was working with children and teaching dance, so she went back to school and achieved her degree in Dance Arts
Since 2012, Bundles of Tumbles has grown, providing mobile dance and gymnastics to numerous preschools and after-school programs. Bundles of Tumbles is a completely mobile company, bringing classes directly to the customer’s location. Everything from the professional staff to the equipment is supplied on site for their 30-minute classes at preschools and daycare centers. In addition to their regularly scheduled preschool classes, they also offer a host of classes for children in preschool-6th grade, offered mainly through town recreation programs.
Because of the growing success Marianne and Alyssa have seen in their business, they want to give others the same opportunity to be both financially independent and build a fun fitness program for their own community through a Bundles of Tumbles franchise.
