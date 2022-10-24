Rick Simpson Oil Now Available to International Customers

Official Rick Simpson Oil website

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RickSimpsonOil.com is pleased to announce their lab tested, A-grade formula of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is now available to international consumers through the official Rick Simpson oil website. The original RSO formula, once only available to U.S. patients, is finally available worldwide.

The latest research looks at cells related to lung, skin, breast, prostate, ovarian, colorectal, kidney, pancreatic, bladder, squamous cell skin, brain, Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other cancers more closely. Researchers are trying to understand RSO's potential ability to shrink tumors, and how it is able to prevent cancer cells from metastasizing. Other research studies how certain cannabinoids are better for certain types of cancer than others: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/cam/hp/cannabis-pdq

Rick Simpson's self healing journey has now become a worldwide phenomenon. Medical studies are trying to understand how cannabinoids work to destroy and inhibit the growth of cancer cells through a process called apoptosis.

More recently in 2022, a breakthrough in cancer research marked the first time immunotherapy alone eliminated the need for chemotherapy, radiation or surgery. All participants in the study were 100% cancer free: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/06/10/experimental-cancer-drug

The successful introduction of the newest product in 2022 to all European Union(EU) nations including: United Kingdom(U.K.), Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria. Other nations include: Australia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Philippines.

