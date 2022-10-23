Party leader congratulates Chinese Party General Secretary on re-election

VIETNAM, October 23 -

HÀ NỘI – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng yesterday offered congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

In his message, the Vietnamese leader also congratulated the 20th CPC National Congress on its success, especially the creative development in continuously perfecting the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, as well as strategic visions and important goals and tasks set by the congress for the long-term development of China.

He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Xi Jinping's thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era at the core, the entire Party and people of China will certainly fulfil the tasks set by the congress and soon achieve the target of realising socialist modernisation, building China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, civilised, harmonious and beautiful.

He also appreciated Xi's good sentiment and attention towards Việt Nam and his important contributions to Việt Nam-China relations to benefit the two peoples.

Trọng said that he always attaches great importance to and is willing, together with the Chinese leader, to direct all levels, branches and localities of the two countries to thoroughly understand and well implement the high-level agreements and common perceptions, bringing the friendly neighbourhood and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China to a new height that is stable, healthy and sustainable, meeting the fundamental and long-term interests of the two parties, countries and peoples, for peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region and the world.

"I look forward to seeing you again soon so that we can deepen our discussions on strategic issues, contributing to further strengthening political trust, and setting out major orientations for the future development of the two countries' relations," he wrote in his message. – VNS