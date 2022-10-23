Sudanese diaspora honours Al Burhan coup victims in front of the human rights council in Geneva

Andy Vermaut:"The victims of Sudan's October 25/2021 coup d'état were mourned on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Together with the European Association for the Defense of Minorities, the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue, and the Sudanese diaspora." Manel Msalmi: "We must realise the Dignity Revolution's goals while maintaining individual freedom. The EU and UN are working together to achieve a peaceful, democratic transition in Sudan." Joelle Fiss:"In June, UN human rights experts highlighted alarm about the Sudanese government's use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, asking for accountability and justice." Nemat Khairi and Abu Bakr Haroun shout on behalf of the Sudanese Association of Switzerland, "Glory and eternity to the martyrs of the people, prompt recompense for the wounded of our people's rebellion, and free all political prisoners." Mohamed Hirika represented the Belgian Sudanese community during the Geneva rally. Yahia Omran, Afaf Hassan, Bushra Alkabour, Abdul Azim Tabag, and Othman Ahmed helped guide the Geneva protest. The Sudan coalition in Switzerland also deserves praise.

Nobody understands how Sudan's Al Burhan dictatorship, which abuses human rights daily, was able to get a position on the Human Rights Council's board.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called the army's action a "correction" to the transition process, saying the revolution was in danger. To "save Sudan from civil conflict," he took away their freedoms.” — Joelle Fiss, Swiss MP

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sudanese protest will not be forgotten in Geneva. Last Saturday, October 22, 2022, the victims of Sudan's October 25, 2022 coup d'état were mourned with tremendous respect. They issued a forceful letter, together with Manel Msalmi of the European Association for the Defense of Minorities, Andy Vermaut of the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue and many Sudanese diaspora groups. At the same time, protestors are perplexed as to why Sudan was elected to the Human Rights Council's board of directors, or why the Human Rights Council did not select a special envoy for Sudan this time, despite the massive fatalities. The demonstrators also don't understand why the Human Rights Council values the lives of impoverished nations less. The Sudanese Association in Switzerland, the Sudanese Coalition in Switzerland, the Darfur Bar Association, the Sudanese community in Belgium, and the students of the Geneva Institute on Human Rights, along with input from the European Association for Defense of Minorities and the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue, ensured the grandiose success of this great demonstration.

Andy Vermaut:”Indeed. We planned campaigns in New York with Manel Msalmi the European leading female human rights defender, protests in The Hague in front of the International Criminal Court and in Brussels in front of the European Commission, and now it was Geneva's time last Saturday.” Manel Msalmi and Andy Vermaut are perplexed as to how Sudan, with an authoritarian dictatorship and a coup leader, was elected to the Human Rights Council board. Andy Vermaut continues:”Much work remains to be done. This is not the end of the four campaigns we have launched to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Al Burhan-coup in Sudan, the coup leader responsible for thousands of deaths; we are just getting started and want to continue working to raise awareness in all capitals around the world and launch global days of action in collaboration with Sudan's diaspora around the world. I'd want to thank the Sudanese Association of Switzerland, and I'm still amazed by Nemat Khairi and Abu Bakr Haroun's speeches. ”

Attempt to reintroduce dictatorship

According to Nemat Khairi, "The junta coup will finish its one year on October 25, 2022. This coup has resulted in the absolute abolition of democratic civil transition in our nation, at a terrible cost to our people. It has resulted in hundreds of dead, thousands of injured and missing persons, tens of thousands of imprisoned, and millions of internally and externally displaced people in IDP camps and migrants." Abu Bakr Haroun continues, "The putschists declare they have arrived to alter the course of history. However, the streets of our country's cities and towns saw a terrible repression that resulted in the deaths of 118 martyrs, hundreds of injured, and thousands of detainees. All of these sacrifices have shown that the putschists' repositioning of the course is an effort to return to the tyranny of the whole Islamic government in order to safeguard the interests of parasitic capitalism and the supporting regional forces rallying behind the present governing junta."

Leaders' execution

Nemat Khairi went on, "Our nation is now subject to an absolute dictatorship known as the Sudan Armed Forces. In reality, it is a dictatorship that serves the interests of the governing parties and certain members of the military forces. In turn, they represent the interests of those that our people have already rejected in the historic December 2018 revolution. This revolution is still ongoing and will continue until any military or civilian rule is deposed. As a result, it will pave the way for the establishment of a democratic civil system in which Sudanese people would have equal rights and responsibilities regardless of their background, religion, or political opinions. Our people, as well as other political and civil forces that oppose the dictatorial government and work for a democratic civil society, will not enter into any agreement with the military dictatorship. Such an agreement does not achieve our people's goals of ending all of the effects of the ousted Islamic dictatorship, as well as all of the actions and consequences of the October 25, 2021 coup. The leaders, executors, and collaborators of this coup should face trial in retaliation for the martyrs' deaths. The road to the establishment of a democratic civilian authority begins with the unification of our entire people in a broad popular front to overthrow the ruling military junta's coup and agree on a limited transitional period with specific and agreed-upon objectives to pave the way for fair elections under international and regional supervision. All previous steps must be taken in accordance with the decisions of an inclusive constitutional conference that ends military coups and establishes a single national army by disbanding and demobilising all militias and forming a single national army whose primary mission is to protect the country's borders and constitutional order." Then, on behalf of the Sudanese Association of Switzerland, Nemat Khairi and Abu Bakr Haroun scream out, "Glory and eternity to the martyrs of the people, immediate compensation for the injured of our people's revolt, and beg for the release of prisoners and persons who vanished after detention."

Humanity's conscience

At the Geneva demonstration, there was also a delegation from the Sudanese community in Belgium, with Mohamed Hirika as a representative. We also thank Yahia Omran, Afaf Hassan, Bushra Alkabour, Abdul Azim Tabag, and Othman Ahmed for their support and assistance in steering the Geneva demonstration in the right direction. Our compliments also go to the Sudan coalition in Switzerlands Renda AL Gundi, Fatima Khatira who performed a fantastic job and delivered captivating remarks.

According to Andy Vermaut, "I would also want to thank Randa Elgundi for her speech. Sudanese folks, I call you all brothers and sisters. We have a strong bond. I'd want to thank everyone of you individually for your assistance in the cause of democracy in Sudan. I'd also want to thank everyone who cares about humanity and works with us against all kinds of injustice across the globe. It is everyone's obligation to help people who are persecuted in our united world. People's lives are being reshaped as a consequence of their liberation from the chains of compulsion. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart, my Sudanese brothers and sisters who share our humanity. The sun will rise tomorrow, and a democratic Sudan will take its place. Sudan will no longer have a tyrant." According to Sudan Coalition's Randa Elgundi, "I'd want to join everyone else in thanking them for their support for Sudan's revolution. We want the army out of control; we don't want a coup; we want democracy with a civilian prime minister. We want the international community's and public opinion's support, and we appreciate everyone who has helped us a thousand times over." Andy Vermaut agrees, "My heartfelt gratitude goes to the worldwide Sudanese community for everything they have done to assist the Sudanese people in achieving and maintaining their revolution in the sake of peace, justice, and freedom for all Sudanese. This covers the fight to depose the murderer Al Burhan. I request that the Sudanese people be blessed with free and fair elections conducted in an environment of openness and transparency."

Switzerland's political backing

Another notable figure was Joelle Fiss, a Swiss deputy (radical liberal party) who delivered an enthusiastic speech. Fiss, Joelle: "I am here today to demonstrate my sympathy with the Sudanese people, who have suffered for decades as victims of Islamism, violence, and corrupt administrations. To acquire more authority, Islamic groups in Sudan have spent decades consolidating power, stifling dissent, abusing human rights in the name of jihad, and fomenting internal strife. By a strange coincidence, I am related to the Sudanese people. My mother, who was born in Omdurman, fled with her family when she was 12 years old because the growth of Islamism threatened their physical security as a member of a minority religion. For the sake of all the courageous hundreds of thousands of Sudanese who walked to the streets in October 2021 to oppose the military coup and who advocated for nonviolent opposition to the military's activities, we must conceive a future Sudan without political Islam. This should not be the country's future. Around this time last year, the military seized ministers and members of the transitional government, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was put under house arrest, Internet access was shut off, state media was confiscated, and a state of emergency was established."

Nobody is secure anymore.

Joelle Fiss, a Swiss MP, went on to say, "Hundreds of people have been murdered or detained. Rape and sexual violence were rampant, as they are in many battle zones. No one feels secure now, a year later. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan portrayed the army's intervention as a "correction" to the transition process, emphasising that the revolution was in jeopardy. To protect his people and "rescue Sudan from civil strife," he took away their liberties! This is classic dictatorial and Islamist rhetoric. However, the general miscalculated the Sudanese people's and civil society's power and perseverance. The transitional government's aspirations (led between 2019 and 2021) must not be dashed! Significant progress was achieved, and the world took notice. Sudan's democratic transition provided fresh optimism. This is true not just for Africa, but also for the Middle East. By November 2021, the democratic transition was supposed to have transferred military authority to civilians. This fundamental shift would occur in a matter of weeks. The whole world was watching with bated breath. There has been progress. The prime minister repealed "public order" legislation that were often used to penalise persons, particularly women, who did not conform to a rigid interpretation of Sunni Islam."

Freedom to express oneself

Joelle Fiss, a Swiss MP, goes on to say, "The transitional government repealed in july 2020 the apostasy law, abolished flogging for blasphemy, prohibited female genital mutilation, allowed non-Muslims to drink alcohol, and repealed the guardianship law, which required women to obtain permission from a male guardian when travelling abroad with their children. In June 2022, UN human rights experts voiced great concern over the Sudanese government's use of disproportionate force against peaceful protestors, calling for those involved to be held accountable and justice to be served. Furthermore, essential liberties such as freedom of thought and opinion have not been honoured. Expression is free. The right to assemble. All of these rights are intertwined and should be used in tandem. What do they imply? The freedom to believe anything you choose, to express those beliefs vocally, and to peacefully gather to express them collectively. First and foremost, the freedom to believe anything you choose is very personal, even intimate. It is your right to think about and cherish your most private ideas. Second, having beliefs but not being permitted to express them does not work in practise! You must be allowed to express yourself. You may also clarify and better comprehend your views by expressing yourself. Finally, the right to free speech is related to the right to peaceful assembly, which allows you to voice your opinions collectively."

The nation is not free.

According to Freedom's House's human rights index, Sudan was deemed a 'not free nation' in 2022, according to Swiss MP Joelle Fiss. "It received a 0 on all questions regarding political liberty. The leadership is untrustworthy. The interim constitution, which promised rights, is now merely a scrap of paper. There are no free and fair elections, no opposition is permitted, the military dominates the people's political choices, minorities and women's rights are infringed, human conduct is still criminalised, and corruption is widespread. We must be aware that this dictatorship will attempt to get support from other regimes in order to protect its ideological persecution. Today, we must issue a rallying cry to all those who support this heinous Islamist coup. Whether it does so actively or passively by keeping quiet."

Extremely upsetting

Andy Vermaut:”Yes, we are fervent believers in the concept of a global human community and feel that we must work to mend the world's broken chair. Now that we've reached the heart of the international human rights system, all of these outstanding brains have an incredible chance to solve some of the world's most critical issues. Sudan should be kicked from the Human Rights Council's board because Abdel Fattah al Buhan’s tyranny in Sudan resulted in the deaths of thousands of people. Sudan should not have joined the Human Rights Council board while Al Burhan is in charge since we are breaking the Human Rights Council's own values. Burhan is not interested in peaceful cohabitation, the well-being of his nation and its people, or reaching an accord via collaboration. Sudan need the truth, justice, and equality. Al-Bashir and Al-Burhan are both criminal monarchs. We want to put an end to Al-Burhan’s tyranny, we demand fair treatment for the Sudanese people, justice, and security for Sudan, and we want to halt Al-Burhan and to free Sudan right now together with the people of Sudan. I hope that the oppression that the Sudanese are under will end soon."

Human rights charter

"We are here to remember the victims of the October 25, 2021 coup and to express our support for the Sudanese people, but also to express our anger at Sudan being elected to the board of directors of the UN Human Rights Council," said Manel Msalmi of the European Association for the Defense of Minorities. Manel Msalmi:”As a result, it is understandable that human rights and women's rights campaigners are furious that Sudan's government elected Al Burhan to the United Nations Human Rights Council. This is especially troubling in light of the human rights atrocities perpetrated against demonstrators a year after the coup that murdered Sudanese. We must achieve the aims of the Dignity Revolution while still protecting individual freedom and freedom of speech. The EU and the UN are collaborating closely to ensure a democratic and peaceful transition. The European Parliament issued a resolution in January 2022 denouncing the coup in Sudan, which must adhere by the EU and international human rights charters in order to join the UN Human Rights Council. In 2021, Sudan's army deposed the government. Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and numerous other officials have been detained. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stopped the transition process and suspended constitutional requirements."