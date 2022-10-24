I Buy Houses Columbus Stays True To Its Mission In Helping Ohio Homeowners Sell Their Unwanted Houses
I Buy Houses Columbus continues to eliminate the stressful process of house-selling by providing homeowners with a better alternative solution
Our personalized house-selling solution has helped us gain the trust of many Ohio homeowners over the years. We are always ready to discuss the process and better alternatives for selling houses.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Buy Houses Columbus, one of the most reliable and highly-trusted home buyers in Columbus, Ohio, stays true to its mission to help Ohio homeowners sell their houses fast and hassle-free no matter their condition.
House sellers can take or leave their fair offer without fees, obligations, or stress.
Todd Killian, owner of I Buy Houses Columbus and a member of the Columbus community, shared how passionate he and his team are about helping all Ohio homeowners get the help they need in selling their unwanted houses.
“Our years of experience in home-buying and seeing first-hand the situations of many house sellers have shown us the hassles that come along when selling unwanted houses. These keep us more motivated to stay true to our mission to help many homeowners escape their sticky situations using our fast and hassle-free home-selling solution,” Killian shared.
I Buy Houses Columbus has helped many homeowners get rid of their unwanted houses through the years.
Tre Doxley, one of the satisfied clients of I Buy Houses Columbus, expressed his satisfaction through his 5-star review on Google Business.
“Words cannot express the amount of stress Todd and his team lifted off of me. I hit a patch of bad luck during the pandemic and it all snowballed on me. My best advice is to call Todd before you make any decisions about your property. My only regret is that I did not give him a chance sooner,” Doxley wrote.
Another client, Tomas Satas, praised Killian on how meticulous and detail-oriented he was when they were doing the deal.
“Todd is a shining star in the world of Real Estate. He went above and beyond my expectations from our first connection to the closing date. He is meticulously attentive to details and made sure that everything ran totally smoothly. Thank you for being a rockstar Todd. I cannot wait to tell all of my friends and family about I Buy Houses Columbus,” Satas reviewed.
Nancy Powel hailed I Buy Houses Columbus for giving her a hassle-free option to sell her house in 2020.
“Leaving Columbus, Ohio for my job relocation was rapid. I actually had no way out to sell my house to the right person and get the right amount for this. I am surprised and open-jawed to see I Buy Houses Columbus people who helped me with the proceeding in just the next day and my house with a handful of cash to me was handed over to them. I did not even have to repair the house. This is an awesome service in Columbus that is 100% satisfying, trustable, and absolutely commission-free,” Powel wrote on Facebook Reviews.
I Buy Houses Columbus is a house buyer and real estate consulting company based in Columbus, Ohio.
Its mission is to help homeowners sell their houses fast.
They purchase homes for cash, no matter their condition.
Reach out to the I Buy Houses Columbus team directly via phone at (614) 929-2399 or via their website and read the I Buy Houses Columbus reviews.
