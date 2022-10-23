Legislators mull 2023 socio-economic development plan

VIETNAM, October 23 -

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly discussed in groups the 2022 socio-economic performance and the 2023 socio-economic development plan during the ongoing fourth session in Hà Nội on Saturday.

Lawmakers also mulled over the 2022 State budget, the 2023 State budget estimate, public investment plan and allocation of State budget.

According to the Government report, GDP growth hit 8.83 per cent in the first nine months of this year and is estimated at about 8 per cent for the whole of this year. So far, about VNĐ87 trillion (US$3.78 billion) worth of aid has benefited nearly 56 million people and workers, and over 730,000 employers hit by COVID-19.

The Government set 15 key socio-economic targets for next year, including a GDP growth of some 6.5 per cent, a 4.5 per cent hike in consumer price index, labour productivity growth of 5-6 per cent, unemployment rate in urban areas below 4 per cent, and a 1-1.5 per cent reduction in multidimensional poverty rate.

The NA Economic Committee suggested the Government consider key measures to stabilise macro-economy, control inflation, enhance the resilience of financial-banking system, and further expand fiscal policy space in tandem with the efficiency of public investment.

In the morning, deputies also debated in groups the implementation of the Resolution on piloting special policies and mechanisms for the development of HCM City. — VNS