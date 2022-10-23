Camp McKinney Jimmy Launches Enthralling New Spiritual Awakening Adventure Book

The book is entitled Chasing Stolen Gold: How a Ten-Year Quest to Find Lost Gold Led to a Spiritual Awakening.

Camp McKinney Jimmy , is pleased to announce the release of his exciting new book, Chasing Stolen Gold: How a Ten-Year Quest to Find Lost Gold Led to a Spiritual Awakening James Edward Elliott, writing as Camp McKinney Jimmy, developed a lifelong bond with nature after growing up (and raising children) on a farm in southern Alberta. Through his extensive work outdoors, Camp McKinney Jimmy learned a great deal about self-reliance and confidence in pursuing long projects, including treasure hunts, and became fastidious in keeping a journal of his adventures for over four decades.In his most recent news, Camp McKinney Jimmy has launched his highly anticipated book, Chasing Stolen Gold: How a Ten-Year Quest to Find Lost Gold Led to a Spiritual Awakening. Part treasure map, part love story, and part spiritual journey, Chasing Stolen Gold documents senior Camp McKinney Jimmy's ten-year adventure to locate the lost gold bars of Camp McKinney. During the adventure, the author risks everything but recognizes the value of nature on his mental health and explores the world of spirituality."When I began writing the memoir, I moved near my daughters in the Greater Vancouver area," says Camp McKinney Jimmy. "After renting my apartment, I realized that my building was on Agnes Street, at the corner of Elliott Street, across from St. Mary's Park. I had lost a sister to cancer decades prior, Mary Agnes Elliott, so the area became very comforting to me. Spiritual contacts were through a church several blocks away and had not been part of the original story. My message to readers is that our spirits live on after death and communication with deceased family members is possible."With its powerful messaging and dramatic tale of adventure, Chasing Stolen Gold is already making waves across the industry, with award-winning author, K.C. Finn, giving the book a 5-star Reader's Favorite review. Another 4-star review came from author Jamie Michele."Jimmy has a way with words that flows from the heat of the action through the pages of history, and then back around to resonant emotional conclusions that you never see coming but settle quite perfectly into the atmosphere of the tale as a whole," says K.C. Finn."…the only (memoir) I've read where the spiritually transcendent quality of nature is explored as much as the areas he scoured looking for the gold," Jamie Michele states.Chasing Stolen Gold is currently available from Amazon in softcover and eBook formats.For more information about Camp McKinney Jimmy, or to purchase a copy of Chasing Stolen Gold, please visit www.amazon.com/author/campmckinneyjimmy , or check out pinterest.ca/jeliot9y.About Camp McKinney JimmyCamp McKinney Jimmy formed a lifelong bond with nature while growing up on a farm in southern Alberta and, later, raising his own children there. His inquisitive mind, love of nature, and passion for the 1890's encouraged him to investigate the robbery and hunt for the gold so many others had looked for to no avail. Undeterred by the challenges facing him, he returned to Roderick's forest again and again, guided by optimism, hope, and a newly awakened understanding of life, death, and the myriad spiritual ways the two connect.