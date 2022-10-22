Entrepreneur and Social Media Sensation Sam Paap Lives the American Dream Firsthand

Sam Paap

The Ukrainian-American businessman's passion for world travel, photography, and videography are taking Instagram by storm

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Paap – the Ukrainian-American entrepreneur increasingly renowned on Instagram for his world travels and passion for videography and photography – is proud to be experiencing the American Dream - firsthand.

“I know how fortunate I’ve been, and sharing my life and passions with my followers is truly a blessing that I strive everyday to make the most out of,” says Sam. “I try to live my life through the prism of ‘life is short, so it’s important to make the best out of everything’ and I think that sense of optimism is really connecting with my audience, especially during these turbulent times.’”

Born in Ukraine, Sam was adopted by an American family and moved to the United States at age three. He grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and although he had an unconventional upbringing, entrepreneurism and opportunity were heavily instilled in Sam. This led him to start his first business at age 20 in construction contracting and, later, additional successful businesses in the videography, photography, and real estate spaces.

Though only 23 years old, Sam’s work has taken him around the world and allowed him to experience countless opportunities, all of which he shares extensively via his Instagram. “Although I’m living the American Dream, it has always been important to me to help lift others up. As someone who never went to college, I truly believe there isn’t a single set pathway to success, and anyone can ‘make it’ just like I have.”

Sam added, “I want to continue to be a role model and inspiration for others - especially my followers - and I plan to keep doing exactly that through sharing about my travels and work throughout the United States and around the world.”

To learn more about Sam, click here or connect with him on Instagram @samvpaap.