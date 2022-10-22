Attorney General James Announces 64 Guns Turned in at Rome Gun Buyback

AG James Has Taken More Than 3,700 Firearms Out of Communities Since 2019

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 64 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Rome Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. Today’s event is a part of Attorney General James’ ongoing efforts to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers throughout the state. To date, Attorney General James has taken more than 3,700 firearms out of communities through gun buyback events and other initiatives since taking office in 2019.

“Encouraging New Yorkers to get guns off the streets and out of their communities is one of the ways we are working to combat the scourge of crime and gun violence throughout our state,” said Attorney General James. “Thanks to our partnership with the Rome Police Department, we were able to host this successful gun buyback program and take 64 guns out of the greater Rome area. I will continue my office's efforts to protect New Yorkers and ensure that our residents feel safe and secure in the communities they call home.”







Today’s community gun buyback resulted in the collection of 64 guns, including 34 long guns, 17 handguns, 12 non-working guns, and an assault weapon. Since 2013, OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected nearly 5,700 firearms. To date, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 3,700 guns out of communities since 2019.

In exchange for the firearms, OAG offered monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site.

“I would like to thank Attorney General James and the City of Rome Police Department for hosting another gun buyback program event,” said State Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon. “This event supports the many efforts that lead to stop gun violence in our communities.”

“I would like to thank Attorney General James and her staff for returning to Rome and sponsoring a gun buyback event,” said Rome Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo. “Last year’s event was a great success and this year showed wonderful results as well. The gun buyback provides a safe, secure environment for citizens to dispose of guns properly, with the goal of aiding RPD’s continuous efforts to keep our city safe.”