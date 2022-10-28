Wash Patrol, Power Washing Franchise, Sells Scottsdale Squad

Dylan Claybourn stands in front of his Wash Patrol truck & power washing trailer. Wash Patrolman, Dylan Claybourn, is the Patrol Chief of the Scottsdale Squad! Power washing residential homes in Scottsdale, Arizona.

New owner and Patrol Chief Dylan Claybourn, a Scottsdale local, will be patrolling the town he was raised in, ensuring the community is protected from grime!

I took a vow to ‘preserve and serve,’ and that is exactly what my Wash Patrolmen and I will do.” — Dylan Claybourn

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a new sergeant in town! Wash Patrol , the experts in residential and commercial power washing , is proud to announce the sale of its original Scottsdale Squad district to Dylan Claybourn, a Scottsdale local with a passion for serving and preserving his community.Over the past six months, Claybourn has attended Wash Patrol’s rigorous training course, known as ‘The Academy.’ He is now a certified expert in all things pressure washing and exterior maintenance, and he is dedicated to bringing cleanliness and maintenance to the city’s homes and businesses.“I feel very connected to Scottsdale, and I look forward to patrolling the city and getting to know even more of the people and businesses in the community,” said Claybourn. “I took a vow to ‘preserve and serve,’ and that is exactly what my Wash Patrolmen and I will do.”Wash Patrol offers a wide variety of exterior maintenance services, including house washing, concrete power washing, and window washing for residential homes, oil removal, dumpster pad cleaning, and pressure washing for commercial clients, and much, much more. Whether it’s artificial grass, a shopping plaza, a restaurant, or anything in between, Wash Patrol can clean it.“Scottsdale is in good hands with Dylan and his Wash Patrolmen,” said Ty Schell, Founder & Franchisor at Wash Patrol. “The community can rest easy knowing that their homes and businesses will be cleaned and maintained in a friendly, reliable manner.”In addition to Scottsdale, Wash Patrol has other Arizona franchises in Phoenix and Gilbert while continually servicing all Valley locations.About Wash PatrolWash Patrol is a power washing service company based in Scottsdale, Arizona that offers professional quality power washing services to both residential and commercial customers. “Your Property Has the Right to Remain Spotless!” -Sgt. SuddsWash Patrol welcomes inquiries for a free estimate over the phone: (833) 630-WASH.For more information or franchising opportunities, please visit: https://washpatrol.com This is not the offer of the sale of franchise. The sale of a franchise may only be offered through use of a Franchise Disclosure Document. Wash Patrol will not sell a franchise in a state unless it is registered or exempt under that State’s franchise laws.

Power Washing & Pressure Washing in Scottsdale, AZ | Wash Patrol Scottsdale 💧 🚨