"Chasing The Sport" A New Podcast Series Hosted By Twelve-Year-Old Ryan Turkmen
"Chasing The Sport." Ryan Turkmen says the podcast will discuss how sports-driven kids must juggle school and the sport they love stake.
Pursue Your Dream ... No One Else Will”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Turkmen hosts a new podcast series Turkmen Live www.turkmenlive.com, "Chasing The Sport." Ryan says the podcast will discuss how sports-driven kids must juggle school and the sport they love to discover what's at stake. In each episode, Ryan will talk to parents about how they deal with their kids focused on pursuing a sports career from a young age. Ryan, who is only twelve years old himself, a competitive soccer player, and author of a six-part book entitled "The Journey," provides insight into the struggles he encounters each day chasing his dream.
— Ryan Turkmen
"I think through the podcast, I can share valuable information with other parents," says Ryan. The problem Ryan says with most parents is that they feel the dream to reach a goal of a professional sport is a long shot and an expensive one they may not be able to afford.
Ryan explains that most kids do not know the cost and that communication between parents is critical. He also says there are ways to raise funds for sports through building your kid's brand, which attracts sponsors, and cross-promotion opportunities which attract funding.
Ryan says, "creating a brand for their child is not the first thing a parent thinks about, especially for a child in their early teens." Ryan explains that this is what the podcast will cover. This is information parents need to know.
About Ryan Turkmen
Ryan is twelve years old and hosts a new podcast series Turkmen Live. Ryan, a competitive soccer player, is also the author of a six-part book, "The Journey."
Media Contact Information
Website: www.turkmenlive.com
E-mail: ryan@turkmenlive.com
B. Leslie
Newswire New York
press@newswirenewyork.com