Introducing Remote Rumble – The newest acquisition agency that brings innovative sales concepts for business growth.

Remote Rumble is a brand-new sales acquisition agency that is helping businesses run their advertisements, set appointments, and close deals.

Launching a new company and setting a new standard for sales agencies, serial entrepreneur Huub Knapen is pleased to debut the brand-new acquisition agency he co-founded with Brent Bakker.

Remote Rumble is a sales acquisition agency that brings innovative sales concepts that play well with business strategies. The company is working to build high ticket offers that will range from 1500 to over 10,000 per product. Designed to help businesses run their ads and appointments and establish and close deals, the company exists to simplify and enhance sales processes. The innovative customer-centric agency is bridging existing gaps in the sales market.

“This is not an ordinary sales agency. Remote Rumble will revolutionize the sales market by lowering ad costs and increasing conversions. Our sales technique is aimed at driving more profits for our clients,” shares the co-founders.

Remote Rumble gives businesses across various industries and niches a proven sales technique to guarantee an established income stream. The agency offers businesses a new way to cut operational costs and boost profits. Clients working with Remote Rumble get the full experience from a deep scan of their funnels, leading to developing strategies to ensure success. Knapen explains that the team at Remote Rumble personalizes client strategies to ensure that their products sell perfectly. “We also make everything in the funnel visible through detailed datasheets, which leads to accelerated growth.”

As a newly established agency, Remote Rumble is working on a demo with ten of the leading coaches in the Netherlands. These demos are live for three companies and have proved effective with significant results of up to 3-5 times more revenue within three months.

Following the success of these initial demos, Remote Rumble is working to replicate these results for more companies and locations across the globe. The founders share that they have many new projects lined up and set to go publicly live at the start of 2023. “We are very excited to see the impact of our new acquisition agency concept on the existing market.”

About Huub Knapen

Huub Knapen is a serial entrepreneur and now co-founder of Remote Rumble. He is a renowned entrepreneur and trainer who has helped many people expand their Amazon stores to the next level.

In 2017, Knapen began selling through Amazon and made great strides and a lot of profits. Once he was established, he began teaching others how to sell on Amazon through a course he created and later graduated to a course and outsourcing businesses. As he grew, he realized the importance of having a good sales team to sell the courses and outsourcing services. This is how he met Brent Bakker and established a great team.

Following the success of their first project, the duo decided to expand into a course, training, and service business; thus, Remote Rumble was born.

Media Contact

Remote Rumble

Huub Knapen

Netherlands