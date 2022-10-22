Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties

The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina.

On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot.

Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the lab may be the heart and soul of the operation, but what’s happening outside on the blacktop demonstrates the direct impact the company is having on the community. Hundreds of cars file in and out continuously, where drivers and passengers are tested for COVID and quickly sent on their way in under 5 minutes. From high in the air, the whole operation looks like a miniature machine, ticking away like clockwork - a perfect model of efficiency. Link to video

Initially, Radeas focused on serving Wake County, but soon that calling grew and evolved into another - providing testing in rural areas where access has been limited. By partnering with state and local health organizations, the privately owned company is helping provide easy-access testing to historically marginalized communities.

Radeas has recently opened new COVID-19 testing sites in the following counties to meet the demand:

- Franklin County

- Cumberland County

- Lenoir County

- Person County

- Guilford County

- Alamance County

- Johnston County

- Granville County

- Vance County

Prior to COVID, Radeas didn’t offer services directly to the public. They offered a variety of clinical tests primarily to medical practices and other labs. When the pandemic began, Radeas pivoted to jump directly into the fight offering quick, accurate testing to keep communities up and running safely. These new sites are helping residents overcome the obstacles of travel, cost, scheduling, and insurance that have previously stood in the way of getting an accurate test.

For more information on these new testing sites, visit www.radeas.com.

Radeas is a privately owned lab-testing company headquartered in Wake Forest, NC. Founded in 2013, Radeas now operates in over 40 states offering innovative toxicology screening, infectious disease testing, and various clinical labs nationwide.

