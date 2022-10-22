Two brothers looking to rethink journalling with launch of Evolve Journey

- Bristol-based brothers Freddie and Sam Titcombe came up with the idea for Evolve, their new journalling venture, with the simple aim of making people happier

In an age where too much screen time is leading to ‘Text Next Syndrome’ people are looking for new ways to feel happier, healthier and build strong relationships with those around them. This is why Freddie and Sam Titcombe have launched Evolve Journey, to cater for the millions now looking to join ancestral practise of daily journaling.

The art of journaling is an ancient practice that has helped many brilliant people improve holistically. The physical act of writing thoughts into words forces clarity and builds mental fortitude. The Evolve Journey founders have created a system, based on their own self-development journeys, that lets people practise gratitude, boost productivity and track habits in one simple, daily journal.

Unlike other journals on the market which focus on one aspect of development such as gratitude or productivity, The Evolve Journal™ is an all in one daily companion for life, which can be completed in less than 5 minutes daily.

The journal follows a system built from the ground up to help:

- Practise gratitude in the morning and the evening

- Tackle the most important task of the day first

- Develop, track and maintain positive habits

- Disrupt negative patterns

- Leave messages for a future self

- Train the ‘idea muscle’

The journal has was born out of the founders’ own missions of personal self-development but also is routed in scientific research from leaders and thinkers from across the world. Journalling is found to increase performance by 25%, and the Evolve Journal embeds gamification to make it simple for the user to form habits and make an impact.

Evolve Journey are looking to make it as easy as possible for anyone to start reaping the benefits of daily journalling. Each Journal is provided with a course to be completed at the start of the process and that acts as a mindset guide throughout the journalling journey. The initial exercises are designed so that the user can draw up their own roadmap for an empowered life, with the Journal acting as an accountability partner on that journey.

The company is focussed on creating a better world for all and for every journal sold a tree is planted with further plans to create free educational content and to support community projects that help promote mental health awareness and self-development. Support for the Evolve Journal™ community is ongoing with regular updates on the company blog.

Evolve Journal Co-founder, Freddie Titcombe, hopes that the journal will help people whatever their goals, saying:

“For us it’s about encouraging reflection and really getting to the heart of what you want to do and who you want to be. If you are focussed on building a million-pound business for example, you might be sacrificing other aspects of your life like family, so it’s about reflecting on that and making sure you are moving in the direction you want. We’ve been applying these tactics to our own lives for a long time and so it seemed like a no-brainer to work on something that helps other people do that too.”

Co-founder, Sam Titcombe, added:

“We’ve seen first hand that a good life is one that is examined. Positive feedback loops occur by getting better sleep, waking up feeling good and practising gratitude daily. One of the best things we feel about journalling is the low barrier to entry, all it takes is a pen, paper, and consistent routine to start a journey so worth making. We’ve taken our passion for the process and channelled that into creating the Evolve Journal. It’s been a journey in and of itself so it’s exciting to be able to share it with people.”

With numerous five-star reviews and a passionate group of users growing by the day it’s time to join the journey, join the evolution. There will always be another destination and therefore always a journey. The Evolve Journal™ makes that journey of evolution both enjoyable and prosperous by utilising custom-built strategies based on the latest scientific research.

