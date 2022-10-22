Global Dental Handpieces Market Is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031: AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dental Handpieces Market generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $2.7 Billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 278 Segments covered Complete Handpiece, Handpiece Component, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of dental caries and dental diseases Increase in demand for root canal treatment Surge in disposable income among consumers of developing nations Rise in geriatric population Rise in adoption of key strategies, such as collaboration, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, launches, and product approvals Restraints Limited reimbursement for dental procedures High cost of root canal treatment

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on growth of the global dental handpieces market. A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

As dental surgeries are non-emergency procedure, dental surgeries were less prioritized, thereby reducing the demand for dental handpieces.

With the pandemic receding, the market is back on its way to recovery.

The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global dental handpieces market based on complete handpiece, handpiece component, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on complete handpiece, the speed handpiece segment held half of the total market share in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes segments such as electric handpieces, surgical handpieces, and others.

By handpiece component, the electric motors segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the air turbines segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dental clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global dental handpieces market analyzed in the research include Dentsply Sirona, SciCan Ltd., DENTALEZ, Zimmer Biomet, MTI Dental, MDK CO., LTD., Premier Dental Co., NSK, Bien Air Dental SA, and A-dec Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global dental handpieces market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.





