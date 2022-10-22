Warm Up Your Family of Four Just This Christmas Season for Under $200

AhaSelected offers you an affordable Apparel option

AhaSelected, an upstart apparel brand, recently announced the launch of its new Family Puffer: Ultra Light series, with high-quality down fill and more than 10 color options, ideal for early fall windbreak and late winter base, at $49.90 for down jacket and $39.90 for down vest. You can upgrade a family of four this Christmas for less than $200. City Style series, they introduced A longer and thicker version of the Alaska style, A-line hem Chicago style, and other high-quality eiderdown, fashion and simple style is suitable for commuting, outdoor multiple scenes.

Nick Lim, Head of Product at Aha Selected, said: "AHA's philosophy is to enable consumers to buy designer and quality clothing at a lower price. Classic, simple and good wear, good quality, affordable price, reliable buy, are loved by consumer demand for quality is: this is our pursuit."

This winter, they are launching the puffer series, which is suitable for the whole family, ranging from daily, city life, outdoor, skiing and more styles, with 90%-100% luxurious down and prices starting from 39.9.

In addition, the new collection continues AhaSelected's commitment to sustainability &socially conscious. Their Puffer has adopted RDS (responsible down standard, recognizing best practices in animal wayfare and ensures the down and feathers used in their products are sourced Responsibly); The City series adopts graphene and other technologies, which are lightweight and warm, and can be worn during indoor work and activities, which can reduce the use of air conditioning and heating, reduce energy consumption and environmental pollution. The upcoming Fleece collection also carries on this philosophy, using fabrics made from 100% recycled materials.

AhaSelected, with high-quality and cost-effective products, to bring consumers "Aha!" moments with joy and surprise while you are receiving the product; "Selected" means that they have a senior fashion design team that is familiar with global brands, manufacturers and supply chains. With years of industry expertise, they have selected high-quality and well-priced clothing for consumers to help them make the best choice.

