Indium Corporation Celebrates Grand Opening of Its New Manufacturing Facility in Malaysia
Ribbon cutting ceremony that officially inaugurates the new Indium Corporation manufacturing facility in Penang
Indium Corporation’s footprint in the country will positively provide avenue for the company to explore more high value-added activities with domestic players for mutual benefit outcomes.”PENANG, MALAYSIA, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indium Corporation, a US-based global materials supplier to the electronics assembly and semiconductor packaging industries, organised a grand opening for its new 37,500-square-foot manufacturing facility with a special ceremony in Penang today.
— Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman
The ceremony celebrated the new facility with a ribbon cutting, lion dance, and comments from company officials, as well as community and industry leaders including the Chief Minister of Penang, YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Datuk Wira Arham bin Abdul Rahman; Chairman of Penang State Trade Industry and Entrepreneur Development Committee, YB Dato’ Haji Abdul Halim Bin Haji Hussain; and Chief Executive Officer of InvestPenang, Dato’ Loo Lee Lian. The ceremony closed with a cultural performance and site tour of the new facility.
Officiating the grand opening, the Chief Minister of Penang, YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow said, “Penang is pleased to be the choice location for Indium Corporation’s new manufacturing facility. The company’s investment decision serves as an acknowledgement of the skilled talent, well-developed infrastructure and resilient environment the state holds. Being widely regarded as one of the major players in the global semiconductor industry, Penang’s robust electrical and electronics (E&E) ecosystem is believed to have paved the way for sustainable industry development, offering a competent platform for the players along the supply chain to participate and thrive.”
YB. Dato' Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry in response to the announcement said, “Indeed, our meeting with Indium Corporation in Washington DC during the Trade and Investment Mission to the United States of America in May 2022 was fruitful. Indium Corporation would serve as a catalyst to attract more players in the advanced soldering materials industry and strengthen the local supply chain. Towards supporting the new company’s growth in Penang, Indium Corporation USA will provide its technical expertise to assist the technical know-how, technology transfer as well as upskilling and reskilling of local talents. This is in line with Malaysia’s New Investment Policy’s fourth strategic thrust which advances the nurturing of innovative, high impact investments, conducive to the creation of high-skilled jobs. This is most imperative to add value and garner positive impact to the economic complexity that defines Malaysia’s long-term growth trajectory. I am confident that this investment will deepen both the Malaysia-US’s strong trade relations and that Malaysia will remain as a preferred investment destination for high quality and sustainable American investments.”
Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of MIDA, expressed “We welcome Indium Corporation’s presence in Malaysia as it marks the confidence in the continuous sustainable growth of the nation’s economy. Indium Corporation’s footprint in the country will positively provide avenue for the company to explore more high value-added activities with domestic players for mutual benefit outcomes and become an important industry partner to Malaysia in the advanced soldering material industry.”
“The establishment of the company’s new manufacturing facility will further solidify Malaysia’s ecosystem and nurture the country’s local supply chain that will contribute to opening new opportunities not only for the metals industry but also for the machinery and equipment (M&E), automotive, E&E and semiconductor industries.” added Datuk Wira Arham.
Indium Corporation’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Ross Berntson commented, “Indium Corporation is proud to continue its more than 40-year history of doing business in Malaysia with the grand opening of our new manufacturing facility in Penang. This new facility will enable us to further support our customers in automotive, semiconductor, power electronics, e-mobility, industrial and computing and other markets.”
Indium Corporation produces a diverse range of solders and solder paste products including materials for the electronics assembly, e-mobility, power electronics, and advanced packaging for semiconductor markets.
Earlier this year, the company announced its investment of RM250 million for its expansion in Malaysia with this new manufacturing facility for its advanced solder paste, high-performance thermal materials, and innovative engineered solder products. The new facility has begun its manufacturing activities and will continue to expand the production capacity to better serve the company’s customers in Malaysia and the surrounding region, including Thailand and Vietnam.
The new facility will be manufacturing the following products:
• Solder Pastes: Indium Corporation is the Avoid the Void® leader in the market, providing proven and innovative products that eliminate defects and deliver high reliability. The most recent innovation, patented Durafuse™ LT technology, delivers exceptional reliability while reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint.
• Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs): Indium Corporation is an industry leader in high-performance solder- and metal-based TIMs for a variety of applications.
• Solder preforms: Indium Corporation’s proven, innovative material solutions for die-attach and power semiconductor applications are designed to increase productivity, performance, and efficiencies. The patented InFORMS® and other preforms products meet the highest standards in power electronics applications.
Penang also houses the company’s Malaysia Tech Hub, a regional centre for the development of electronics assembly expertise and customer service, as well as a logistics and manufacturing support centre.
Ms. Zakiah Sajidan
Malaysian Investment Development Authority
+6 03-2267-6769
email us here