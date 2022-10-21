Submit Release
SPSA Sends Firefighters to Support Response Efforts in P.E.I.

CANADA, October 21 - Released on October 21, 2022

Today, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is sending personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to support continuing cleanup efforts following post-tropical storm Fiona.

Fifteen wildland firefighters and one liaison officer will be based out of Charlottetown, P.E.I. for two weeks. The firefighters are bringing along chainsaws and personal protective equipment so they can clear fallen trees that damaged structures and continue to block roads. 

"Following the devastation last month, the SPSA is pleased to support the province of P.E.I. with the cleanup," SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said. "The people of P.E.I. have been working tirelessly, and we are proud to help as they recover."

The SPSA firefighters are from bases across the province and will depart from the Prince Albert Airport on October 21, 2022. 

The firefighters are helping with disaster response, at the request of the P.E.I. government, following the impacts of post-tropical storm Fiona, which struck the province on September 24, 2022. 

Wildland firefighters are trained and experienced response crews who can assist other jurisdictions, provinces and countries during a wildfire or in response to other emergencies.

-30-

For more information, contact:


Kara Slobodzian
Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency
Regina
Phone: 306-510-1082
Email: kara.slobodzian2@gov.sk.ca

Distribution channels:




