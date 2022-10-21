Residents encouraged to stand for election

CANADA, October 21 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued by Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain in relation to next month’s municipal elections:

With the municipal election nomination period closing in just a few days, I want to encourage New Brunswickers to put their names forward for the upcoming elections by Oct. 28, and to vote on Nov. 28.

This is the first major modernization of our local governance system in 60 years, and the opportunity to chart the course for our new local governments and rural districts is your chance to be part of history in the making.

Unfortunately, Elections New Brunswick had a mailing error, which resulted in more than 260,000 households being sent the wrong information regarding the upcoming elections.

Every elector who lives in an area where an election will occur will receive a voter information card from Elections New Brunswick in November, letting them know when and where they can vote.

Despite the uncertainty this issue has created, I am encouraged to see that many candidates have put their names forward to represent their local government or rural district.

As the minister of local government and local governance reform, I have met with thousands of New Brunswickers, both in person and virtually. I know how committed you are to your community and to your province.

To help increase awareness of the special elections, I will be using both traditional and social media to get the message out, starting with a video, a media release and a provincial advertising campaign.

There is only a week left to get your nomination in; your community depends on you!

The next few years will be crucial for our new local governments and rural districts, making decisions that will touch all residents. It is more important than ever to make your vote count.

Nominations close at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28, and election day is Nov. 28. Neither the date of the nomination closure nor the date of the election can be changed as they are both set in legislation.

Be part of this historic initiative.

For more information, visit electionsnb.ca or gnb.ca/vibrantNB.

21-10-22