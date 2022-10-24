Singer/Songwriter Rob Eberle’s New Single far

Submit Release
Inspired by Nintendo’s Paper Mario, Tune Takes You on a Journey to a Far Off Land in Search of Long Lost Love

Hopeful to win back his princess, emotional lyrics are used to convey Mario's world journey”
— Rob Eberle
LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following up on the success of his much heralded single “doubtful.”, sensational young Singer/Songwriter and producer Rob Eberle presents another quality track, “far” available now on Spotify and all the major services.

Capturing the despair of losing someone who means everything to you, "far" is a sonic metaphor for perseverance. Based on the smash video game "Super Paper Mario," powerful vocals and intriguing songwriting are used to help shape an uplifting but melancholy track. Hopeful to win back his princess, emotional lyrics are used to convey Mario's world journey. Using elements of catchy synthesizers, reverb, heavy drums and elongated guitar we can relate to Mario's cry for help.

Rob writes all of his own music, lyrics and works with various producers to create unique moments within his songs. Each one of Eberle’s songs are stories and moments into his life and others around him.

Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.

For More Information on Rob Eberle, Go To:
www.Instagram.com/robeberle

Management: Ethan Felizzari, CK Records 631-255-3590 ethan@ckproductionsnewyork.com

About Rob Eberle:
Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer & songwriter and producer from Long Island, NY. Rob’s ability to capture snapshots of his life and other’s experiences is a special gift that separates him from lyricists within his genre.

With the release of his debut ep, "WHERE'S MY MIND?" The 17-year-old New York native captures what it truly means to be heartbroken. Since the release of Eberle's first single, "Enough" in 2020, he continues to raise the bar with impeccable lyricism. Currently working on the release of his sophomore ep, Eberle is gearing up for what's next.

Rick Eberle
Rick Eberle Agency
+1 516-729-6872
