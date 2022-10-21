Submit Release
Shaun Stevens Donates Laptops to St. Andrew's Anglican School

Prominent project developer, Shaun Stevens has donated laptops to the St. Andrew’s Anglican School of the Bahamas in Georgetown, Exhumas.

ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his latest philanthropic effort, Shaun Stevens has gifted laptops to the St. Andrew’s Anglican School of the Bahamas, located in Georgetown, Exhumas. The parochial institution has offered quality education to students ranging from preschool to grade 12 since it was founded in 1983.

It is an honor to have the opportunity to further strengthen the foundation of education for students through the power of technology,” says Shaun Stevens, a property developer in London, Ontario. “It truly is a humbling experience to see this contribution as a small but necessary step in improving the academic success of the students.”

St. Andrew’s Anglical School is located in the heart of Georgetown, Exuma, and is part of the St. Andrew’s Community Center.

Shaun Stevens has vast and varied land development experience, and his work can be seen throughout London. Since 2004, he has engaged in single-family and multi-unit land development projects. He coordinates the design of his buildings as well as the site and servicing layouts, ensuring consultants and contractors are on the same page in each project.


