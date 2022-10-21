Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,180 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Australia

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Hobart, Australia, to participate in the 41st meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), October 23 – 26.  Assistant Secretary Medina will encourage countries to work cooperatively to protect the Antarctic region, including by fulfilling CCAMLR’s commitment to establish a representative system of marine protected areas.  Assistant Secretary Medina will also meet with government officials, scientists, and non-governmental organization representatives to advance international efforts to protect the Antarctic environment and ecosystems.

For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Australia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.