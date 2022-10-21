Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Australia

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Hobart, Australia, to participate in the 41st meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), October 23 – 26. Assistant Secretary Medina will encourage countries to work cooperatively to protect the Antarctic region, including by fulfilling CCAMLR’s commitment to establish a representative system of marine protected areas. Assistant Secretary Medina will also meet with government officials, scientists, and non-governmental organization representatives to advance international efforts to protect the Antarctic environment and ecosystems.

