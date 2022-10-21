New HYLO Fitness Location Announced for Knoxville

The company is seeking new franchisees across the US to join its innovative fitness brand.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYLO Fitness, a South Carolina-based next level fitness franchise, has just announced a new franchise location coming soon to Knoxville, Tennessee.The single unit was signed for by Austin Seals of MAD Fitness, LLC. The company is expecting its very first Tennessee territory to open early 2023.HYLO Fitness first opted to develop its franchise model due to high demand and consistent high attendance for its classes. In 2020, the fitness franchise linked up with FMS Franchise, an Atlanta-based franchise consulting firm, and then launched their opportunity in 2021. The Knoxville location began development in February of this year, finalizing the agreement in September.HYLO Fitness hails from Charleston, where its flagship location was first launched by Angus Long and Matt Herring. The company touts itself as a brand new, unique, next-level fitness franchise that combines High Intensity Interval Training in a dedicated “HY” room with Yoga and Barre inspired low impact classes in a dedicated “LO” room. The brand holds fast to a family-like community feel in which all members encourage and challenge one another. HYLO Fitness stands on this mission at its core:“Our mission is to build a fitness facility unlike any other on the market; one where a philosophy of balanced fitness, exceptional customer service, attention to detail & quality control come to define a lasting brand.”Exclusive territories for HYLO Fitness are still available. The franchise opportunity includes comprehensive training, ongoing operational and marketing support, and other key resources. To learn more on how to own your own fitness franchise, stop by the franchise website at www.hylofitness.com ABOUT HYLO FitnessWith the Flagship Fitness Center located in Charleston, SC, Angus Long and Matt Herring created HYLO Fitness. The innovative, next-level fitness franchise combines a unique Low Impact but High Intensity Interval Training (H.I.I.T) in a dedicated “HY” room, and Yoga & Barre inspired classes in a dedicated “LO” room, combined under one high-energy roof. In addition, there is an “a la carte” boutique open gym add-on option to integrate into the concept. With Yoga & Barre inspired techniques at its core, all LO classes string together a multitude of movement modalities that lengthen, strengthen, open, and balance the muscles and mind. Visitors can also opt to feel the HY with H.I.I.T classes by challenging the body beyond its limits, all fueled by an adrenaline-inducing ambiance. HYLO Fitness is the winner of several accolades, including Best of Charleston’s Best Health Club, Best Fitness Facility, Best Yoga & Barre Studio for the past 5 consecutive years. To learn more about HYLO Fitness, visit www.hylofitness.com . Franchise information can be found on the HYLO Fitness franchise site