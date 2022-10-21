The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami Launch the 'Power of Water' Educational Initiative to Reach Schools and Families in Liberty City

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 80 kids participated in the launch of an educational initiative to teach kids and their families in Liberty City about the power of water as a natural resource. The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami hosted the launch of the "Power of Water" educational initiative on Oct. 19 at the Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The outreach program aims to educate future generations about the value of water from the Everglades for their health, their environment, and their communities.

"It's so important to educate our youth about the critical role that water plays in their lives, and we are proud to partner with the Urban League of Greater Miami to launch this educational outreach," said Eric Eikenberg, chief executive officer of The Everglades Foundation. "Everyone in Miami-Dade County should understand that their freshwater comes from the Everglades, and it's a precious natural resource that needs to be protected."

The event featured an interactive educational activity about the Everglades ecosystem taught to a group of K-5 students from the Liberty City Optimist Club by The Everglades Foundation's education team.

"Kids need to understand that it's important to stay healthy and hydrated with water," said T. Willard Fair, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Miami. "We are thrilled to partner with The Everglades Foundation to help us engage with our community inside and outside our schools."

The "Power of Water" campaign can be seen around Liberty City on bus wraps, bus benches, and at convenience stores. There will also be Everglades Literacy educational events at public schools in Liberty City. The "Power of Water" campaign is supported by Wells Fargo, Florida Blue, the Green Family Foundation, Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, and the Gerald A. & Karen A. Kolschowsky Foundation.

Visit www.EvergladesLiteracy.org/water to learn more about the campaign where teachers and students can access free Everglades literacy resources.

