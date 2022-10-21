Submit Release
NASA to Discuss Latest EMIT Findings, Helps Address Climate Change

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 25, to discuss the latest findings of the agency's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), including a new, unanticipated capability which will help better understand impacts of climate change.

Audio of the teleconference will be streamed live on NASA's website.

EMIT was installed on the International Space Station in July. Its primary mission is to map the prevalence of key minerals in the planet's deserts in order to advance understanding of airborne dust's effects on climate. However, the imaging spectrometer, which was designed and built at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, has also demonstrated a new crucial ability which the following teleconference participants will discuss:

  • Karen St. Germain, Earth Science Division director at NASA Headquarters in Washington
  • Robert Green, EMIT principal investigator, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Southern California
  • Andrew Thorpe, research technologist, JPL
  • Kirt Costello, chief scientist, NASA's International Space Station Program

Media interested in participating should request the dial in-details at least two hours prior to the start of the call by sending their full name, media affiliation, email address, and phone number to Rexana Vizza at rexana.v.vizza@jpl.nasa.gov on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

For more information about EMIT, visit:

https://earth.jpl.nasa.gov/emit/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-discuss-latest-emit-findings-helps-address-climate-change-301656450.html

SOURCE NASA

