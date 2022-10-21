Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty at Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT).



If you currently own Freshpet common stock and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 1-800-290-1952.

On October 16, 2022, the New York Post published an article titled “ Freshpet investors howl as top executives quietly work for rival pet-food seller. ” The article stated in part the following:

“Investors in Freshpet — an upscale pet food maker whose stock soared during the pandemic but has tanked this year — are hissing and howling after learning that some of the company’s top executives and directors have quietly been moonlighting at a startup that also sells pricey pet food, The Post has learned. Freshpet’s president and operating chief Scott Morris, who co-founded the Secaucus, NJ-based manufacturer in 2006 and is now its No. 2 executive — also indicates on his LinkedIn page that he launched a website in 2019 called Hive Brands that sells sustainable consumer goods. . . . The conflict has come to light as Freshpet’s stock dropped as low as $39 a share last month — shrinking its market value to $2.1 billion from a peak of $8 billion in April 2021, when the stock traded above $184.”

