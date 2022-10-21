With warm weather continuing well into fall this year throughout much of the province, it may come as a shock to see snow on provincial highways.

However, snow is in the forecast this weekend and drivers should be prepared.

Snow is forecast to fall on Highway 5 (Coquihalla) between Hope and Kamloops, and on Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) between Merritt and Kelowna. Snow could also fall on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. Drivers could see minor accumulations from Friday afternoon through Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The Province’s highway maintenance contractors are ready for winter. Drivers should also be ready as winter tire regulations are in effect.

Winter tires are required for travel on:

all highways in the North

all highways in the Interior

sections of some highways on the south coast, including the Sea to Sky Highway; and

sections of some highways on Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and highways 4, 14 and 28.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, use caution and to plan ahead when setting out this fall and winter. Check DriveBC.ca

Learn More:

For more information about winter tire regulations and winter driving preparation, visit: https://shiftintowinter.ca/

For a provincewide map of highways designated for winter tires, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/driving-and-cycling/traveller-information/seasonal/winter-driving/winter-tire-and-chain-up-routes

To learn more about the four types of winter tires, visit: https://www.tranbc.ca/2014/10/24/how-to-choose-from-4-types-of-winter-tires-for-winter-driving-in-bc/