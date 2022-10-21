Library card design contest open to children and youth

CANADA, October 21 - The Public Library Service is inviting Island children and youth to enter its library card design contest.

The winning design will be featured on a limited-edition library card and the winner will receive a $25 gift card to The Bookmark. Submissions will be accepted until November 14, 2022.

“October is library month and to help celebrate this, Island children and youth are encouraged to take part in our library card design contest. Today's libraries are more than just books, they also play a huge role in the lives of Island families and our communities. They connect people to information and connect people to people.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

Contest details and rules:

Submissions should be sent to plshq@gov.pe.ca with the subject line Library Card Design Contest and include the name, age and contact information for the artist;

Open to Island children and youth up to and including 18 years of age,

All contestants must be registered PEI Public Library Service members;

The design must be submitted in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or high resolution EPS, JPG or TiFF file (see library staff for assistance with scanning or emailing submissions);

One entry per person only;

The design must be original artwork and reflect PEI public libraries. The use of trademarked characters will result in disqualification;

Submission of the design is considered permission to use the content for the purposes of the library card selection process. This includes reformatting content, resizing photographs and adding text content to meet the needs of the library card process.

Media Contact

Autumn Tremere

Department of Education and Lifelong Learning

agtremere@gov.pe.ca