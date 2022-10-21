Submit Release
Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 6252-R2 - US Department of the Navy, Naval Research Laboratory

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 6252-R2, U.S. Department of the Navy, Naval Research Laboratory, Operation of an existing 130 kWe emergency generator set powered by a 210 hp natural gas-fired engine at Building 256 on the grounds of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, adjacent to Naval Research Laboratory, 4555 Overlook Avenue SW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, Washington, DC, intends to issue a permit (No. 6252-R2) to the U.S. Department of the Navy, Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) to operate one existing (1) 130 kWe Generac emergency generator set with a Generac natural gas-fired engine rated at 210 bhp (157 kWm) engine output. The generator is located at Building 256 on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling property, but is owned and operated by NRL, located on the adjacent property at 4555 Overlook Avenue SW, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Lionel Vega, at (202) 404-2109 or [email protected]

Estimated Emissions:

The estimated maximum emissions from the emergency generator set, assuming 500 hours per year of operation, are as follows:

 

                                                  

Maximum Annual Emissions

Pollutant

(tons/yr)

Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)

0.009

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2)

                                   0.0003

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx)

1.03

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC)

0.014

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

1.7

The proposed permitted emission limits are as follows:

  1. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this generator, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1].

b.   An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The application to operate the emergency generator set and the draft renewal permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also availablein the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

 

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours   
Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment
1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor
Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

 

No comments or hearing requests submitted after October 31, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].

