Jerome Karam’s World Gym Launches “New You Challenge”

World Gym Texas City, built by JMK5 Holdings and Jerome Karam, recently launched their “New You Challenge” to kick off Fall.

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Gym Texas City, built by JMK5 Holdings and Jerome Karam, recently launched their “New You Challenge” to kick off Fall.

The challenge started on September 15th and it will run until October 22nd. People working out at World’s Gym have a chance to focus on their fitness and meet goals like never before.

Known as the largest World’s Gym in the world at 100,000 ft.², it’s become a top-rated training destination for nearby residents in Galveston County.

It’s also a big part of the redeveloped Mainland City Centre, allowing people to take care of other things in the area. The “New You Challenge” is meant to kickstart a better focus on fitness heading into the holiday season.

Many people join a gym for the first time because they are looking to make changes in their life. Having a bunch of challenges is a massive motivator since there’s an incentive to meet individual goals and impress others.

Having a challenge last for roughly a month is a great way to see progress. Sticking to a routine for a few weeks can build up healthy habits, which is why World’s Gym is always putting together challenges about this length or longer.

Instead of waiting until the beginning of the year to start working on fitness, this acts as a way to prepare for a typically challenging part of the year.

Challenge winners will be formally announced at a festival around vendors at the gym on October 29th. Exercise enthusiasts looking for extra motivation on that day can take part in the Daily News Fun Run that morning.

Distances from 1K to 10K are covered in the event. Runners will have an opportunity to test their personal fitness and support Galveston County Schools for the fundraiser.

There’s also a Day of the Dead event at Mainland City Centre, so it’s part of a big day for entertainment in the area. Many have flocked to the Karam-owned Mainland City Centre, with new companies filling commercial space.

He sees it at its highest occupancy ever, which opens up the opportunity for more exciting things, including the entire mall.

Visit their Facebook page to learn more about all the different challenges and contests by World’s Gym Texas City. They are constantly posting new updates and keeping people in the loop, so they know what to expect before heading to the gym.

Visit the Mainland City Centre website for more information on Jerome Karam and the Mainland City Centre. All events are posted on the website, so the community knows when to stop by. When companies like World’s Gym have their events, they are sometimes posted on the mall’s Facebook page.

About Jerome Karam

Jerome Karam created JMK5 Holdings to operate his new real estate business. After starting a career as a lawyer, he jumped into real estate redevelopment in the greater Houston area and Louisiana.

Mainland City Centre is one of his top projects today. He completely redeveloped the property after the continued loss of retailers and visitors. Mainland City Centre has evolved into a hub for Texas City and Galveston County residents for indoor and outdoor entertainment.