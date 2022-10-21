Two More Projects Approved for N.C. Film & Entertainment Grants

Raleigh, N.C.

The Department of Commerce has awarded two new television and film projects with North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grants to support productions in several locations around the state. Combined, the projects are estimated to generate direct in-state spending of $30 million while creating more than 1,500 job opportunities in the state.

"It's pretty simple: film productions mean good jobs across North Carolina," said Governor Roy Cooper. "We’ve worked hard to bring the film industry back with record investments and huge momentum for the future."

The first grant awardee, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” is a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore. The story follows three best friends who have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness, and the blues. Production on the project is currently underway with filming primarily taking place in New Hanover County. The project has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.

The second grant awardee, “Mother Couch!,” has been awarded a grant rebate up to $1.75 million. This independent feature film project tells the story of how three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave. Filming on the production gets underway this week in the greater Charlotte area.

These awardees join previously announced TV and streaming projects, “George and Tammy,” “Hightown” Season 3, “Welcome To Flatch” Season 2, and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2; the made for TV movie “To Her With Love;” and the feature-length films “Something Here,” “The Other Zoey,” ”Providence,” “ABG and Her Monster,” “Site,” the “Untitled Please Don’t Destroy” project, and “Eric Larue” as film and entertainment grant recipients with activities in 2022. In addition to these projects, North Carolina also welcomed productions this year for several travel shows, the independent features “A Little Prayer” and “A Song for Imogene,” several national commercials, local projects, and multiple reality series. To date, production companies are estimated to be spending in excess of $275 million direct in the state in 2022.

“Everyone enjoys seeing new stories in the theater or at home in our living rooms, but film production is also an important sector of the state’s economy,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “These new productions bring job opportunities for North Carolina’s talented film crew base as well as additional economic activity and spending in our local communities.”

“2022 is another great year for the film and production industry in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Film Office Director Guy Gaster. “We are excited to have these new projects creating economic wins for the communities in which they are filming, the crew and talent they are employing, and the local businesses from which they are making their purchases.”

The North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant provides financial assistance to attract feature film and television productions that will stimulate economic activity and create jobs in the state. Production companies receive no money up front and must meet direct in-state spending requirements to qualify for grant funds, which are paid out following the completion of the project and a successful audit of the production’s spending. Grants serve as a reimbursement for some of this spending. The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and promoted by the North Carolina Film Office, part of VisitNC and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.